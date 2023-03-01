Tom Cadogan’s New Book, "Faces in the Game: Declan McGuinness Returns," Centers Around the Disappearance of a CEO and the Discovery of a Larger Conspiracy and Cover-Up
South Lebanon, OH, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tom Cadogan, a retired engineer, has completed his most recent book, “Faces in the Game: Declan McGuinness Returns”: a gripping and enthralling thrill ride that follows an Irish detective as he becomes embroiled in a missing persons case that reveals itself to be part of a large mystery.
“In this future adventure, Gardai inspector Declan McGuinness leads a team that includes an Ethiopian inspector and a very sophisticated robot,” writes Cadogan. “The body of Daryl McGivern, the retired and eccentric CEO of an Irish American robotics company, is missing. The mystery of his whereabouts opens the door to the disappearance and apparent theft of hundreds of soldier robots. These robots, called soljabots, are internationally banned as weapons of war but, in a softer version, are being used as donations and ‘toy soldiers’ in a war game. The war game was invented by McGivern, who was also one of the directors at Harp Society, a philanthropic organization. Harp has other directors who--along with a mysterious naval officer, Captain Jack Phang, a veteran of the South China Sea War--have different designs on the robots. Phang does not appear to be on anyone's database but emerges as an international person of interest and eventually a prime suspect in a larger mystery.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Cadogan’s book will captivate readers as they follow Inspector McGuinness on an unforgettable journey to discover the truth behind Daryl’s shocking disappearance. Engaging and deeply thought-provoking, Cadogan weaves an intricate mystery with stunning revelations around every turn that will keep readers enthralled and on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page. As Inspector McGuinness inches ever closer to discovering the true culprit, will he succeed in apprehending the perpetrator, or have his wits finally met their match?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Faces in the Game: Declan McGuinness Returns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
