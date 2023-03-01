Jessica Reynolds’s New Book, "Dark Secrets," is an Exhilarating Tale of Lies and Deceit and the Lengths to Which One is Willing to Go to Keep These Lies Alive
Troy, ME, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Reynolds, a mother of three who resides in Maine and enjoys the ocean, canning, and spending time with her husband and family. She is a mother to three girls, and has completed her most recent book, “Dark Secrets”: a captivating story of how one innocent mistake can spiral out of control, leaving lives ruined in its wake.
“‘Dark Secrets’ is about getting caught up in living a double life,” writes Reynolds. “On the outside, Jo and Gail look like a couple who are living their dreams to the fullest. One mistake leads to a twisted tale of lies, deception, and betrayal. One woman who refuses to take no for an answer refuses to be left behind and will go to any length to keep her dream alive—no matter the cost.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Reynolds’s book will take readers on a spellbinding tale that will keep them on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Reynolds crafts an unforgettable journey that will lead readers through a web of lies that slowly unravels towards its stunning conclusion that is sure to remain with them long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dark Secrets” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
