Claire Thom Photography Launches Business Branding
Claire Thom Photography launches service for entrepreneurs to help them be seen online.
Fulshear, TX, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Claire Thom Photography, based in Fulshear on the outskirts of Houston, has recently launched a new service as part of the already successful business. Until the end of 2022, Claire Thom Photography focused on Family photography, and while this is still a huge part of the business and a passion of hers they are now also offering Business Branding Photography. This service focuses on her other passion - business and helping other entrepreneurs succeed.
This service aims to serve entrepreneurs in a unique and intentional way. The service provides a custom strategy for each client. With in depth research to establish what the business is missing in terms of images. The session is planned to perfection, with a detailed shot list and focus on props, outfits and hair and make up (if required). These images will then be captured during a relaxed session and will provide a library of photos for the clients to use as and where they need them. Many clients find these useful for use on social media, websites, blogs, brochures, cards, and adverts. However, the use for them is endless. These images are uploaded to an online gallery and are available to download in print and web size.
Locations for the session can be within the company premises, in the clients home or in a rented space that displays exactly how the client would like to be portrayed. This is all discussed in details before the session.
Clients have booked these sessions to prepare for a business launch, new website, or just to ensure they have up-dated on-brand images to hand.
When communication is 85% visual how much business are you loosing out on when your brand imagery is not up-to-date.
Claire Thom is a Scottish Mum that has been living in Texas for 5 years with her husband, 2 children and 2 dogs. When she is not behind the camera or laptop she loves working out and watching her kids play sports.
