Michelle Gracie’s New Book, "Becoming a Great Man," is a Faith-Based Story of One Father's Attempts to Provide for His Family After Overcoming Insurmountable Odds
New York, NY, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michelle Gracie, an up-and-coming author, actress, model, producer, and director who graduated from the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 2014, has completed her most recent book, “Becoming a Great Man”: a gripping story of a man who, after a series of tumultuous events, becomes driven to chase after his purpose in New York City but is forced to leave his family behind in the process.
“Cyrus King and his family has a perfectly routined life. Until one day, it is interrupted by unforeseen events that turned the Kings’ world upside down,” writes Gracie. “Faced with many different trials and obstacles, they had to overcome and persevere. They had to adjust with living with family, moving out of the country, and living with strangers. They had to adjust to new customs and rules.
“While on this journey, both Cyrus and his wife, Esther, are introduced to God and the whole idea of having a relationship with him. The people that introduced the couple to God also encouraged them to increase their faith while going through the different trials. These people also gave them strength to keep going even though the odds of life were up against them.
“After a while, Cyrus got very uncomfortable with his and his family’s living situation. He decides to do the unthinkable. Travel from Canada to New York City…on foot. He claims that he has purpose there. He feels the need to leave and provide a better future for his family.
“Leaving behind a wife, a four-year-old daughter, and a newborn son, he attempts his journey to NYC. The question is: Will Cyrus make it to New York City and become successful, or will he get stuck in the midst of his journey and not make it to New York City at all?”
Published by Fulton Books, Michelle Gracie’s book was conceived when God granted her a vision of this story, which she proceeded to outline and draft, developing it over the course of two years. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this character-driven tale is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow Cyrus on his path to find success at the risk of losing everything he has.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Becoming a Great Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
