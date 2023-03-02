Noah Ganey’s New Book "A Hero Named Mike" is the Riveting Story of a Young Orphan Whose Life is Forever Changed After Gaining Powers, Becoming a Superhero in the Process
Luling, LA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Noah Ganey has completed his most recent book, “A Hero Named Mike”: a captivating tale of a young boy who suddenly gains superpowers, and vows to use them in order to discover the truth surrounding his father’s death and protect his new hometown, all while battling an inner darkness he must learn to control.
“Michael Rodriguez is an orphan who grew up in a crime-filled, corrupted city named Medier Central,” writes Ganey. “Living in an orphanage with his older brother Sherman, life was tough for him with bullies, overbearing nuns, and the darkness affecting his personality. Sherman, now twenty-one, decides to move himself and his brother out of the city to a peaceful small town named Paz Dimin. Once there, Michael discovers that his father, Manny, was murdered.
“After being caught in an accident and gaining powers, Michael now has what he needs to uncover the mystery behind his father's death and learn to be the hero Paz Dimin needs.”
Published by Fulton Books, Noah Ganey’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to craft his own twist on a classic superhero story while combining elements from some of his favorites. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, Ganey weaves a thrilling tale that is sure to captivate the imaginations of readers, keeping them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. As Michael comes into his powers, will he be able to solve the mysteries surrounding his father’s death and rise up to challenge his fearsome foes, or succumb to his darkness?
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Hero Named Mike” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
