Author Savannah Hansen’s Newly Released "The Miracle of You" is a Profound Story Inspired by True Events of a Couple Who Prays for God to Deliver a Child to Them
“The Miracle of You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Savannah Hansen, is a poignant tale that centers around a loving couple who endures years of difficulty in having a child. Asking God to deliver a child to them, they refuse to lose hope, emboldened by their faith to never give up and trust that the Lord will deliver their ultimate gift to them.
Fayetteville, NC, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Miracle of You”: a beautiful story of a couple who, after difficulties having a child and nights of prayer, are finally blessed with a beautiful baby boy from the Lord. “The Miracle of You” is the creation of published author Savannah Hansen, a follower of Christ who currently resides in North Carolina with her husband and their son.
“Your story, little one, is something quite neat,” writes Hansen. “The journey to meet you was very unique. Some mommies and daddies need help from above to have little babies they already love. God’s timing is perfect. He makes no mistakes. He formed you perfectly and uniquely just like every snowflake. This story is to show you how much you are loved. There is no question that you are a miracle sent from above.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Savannah Hansen’s new book is inspired by and dedicated to the author’s son, who was born after years of infertility and heartache. By sharing her family’s story, Hansen hopes to connect with parents who are facing the same issues of infertility and encourage them to utilize their faith and look towards God to gain the strength to forge ahead through the difficult path.
Consumers can purchase “The Miracle of You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Miracle of You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
