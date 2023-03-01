Author Savannah Hansen’s Newly Released "The Miracle of You" is a Profound Story Inspired by True Events of a Couple Who Prays for God to Deliver a Child to Them

“The Miracle of You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Savannah Hansen, is a poignant tale that centers around a loving couple who endures years of difficulty in having a child. Asking God to deliver a child to them, they refuse to lose hope, emboldened by their faith to never give up and trust that the Lord will deliver their ultimate gift to them.