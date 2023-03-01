J. E. Clay’s Newly Released “I Am the Daughter of God” Presents a Compelling Memoir That Reveals Her True Identity
“I Am the Daughter of God: My Route Into and Out of Mental Illness (And Other Writings),” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. E. Clay, is a creative blend of memoir and reflection. The book also presents readers with a clear look into the author’s triumphs and challenges.
New York, NY, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Am the Daughter of God: My Route Into and Out of Mental Illness (And Other Writings)”: a potent personal memoir. “I Am the Daughter of God: My Route Into and Out of Mental Illness (And Other Writings)” is the creation of published author J. E. Clay, a retiree and widow who holds a master’s degree in special needs education.
Clay shares, “This book follows my life from infancy through adulthood and details the significant people in it. It also captures, I believe, what it is like to experience emotional problems. Some of the symptoms include hallucinations, faulty judgment, and an extreme sensitivity to the environment, to name only a few. The story is also about hope and empathy, as I survived emotional instability, a hormonal imbalance, late-stage lung cancer, and a divorce.
"'In addition to being born on Easter and that year marking the turning point in World War II, God came to my rescue time and time again. And throughout each incident, from childhood through adult, I felt no fear—even when I was being charged by a moose while alone in the wilderness.'
“Through it all, I had over twenty years of teaching. I founded a children’s theater, and I had my writing as a part-time job. I taught in excellent public schools and one private school for severely emotionally challenged youngsters. I taught all levels from Head Start through adult. My last assignment, I worked with special needs students and supervised two aides in the same excellent system for over ten years.
“I have included samples of some of my writings so the reader would get to understand me even better.
“Today I am experiencing a well-deserved retirement. I do not consider writing ‘work’ but rather something I enjoy, and I look back on my life and feel the strength that comes from survival!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. E. Clay’s new book explores life’s challenges and triumphs through a thoughtful lens of reflection. Clay shares in hopes of raising awareness for mental health challenges and to chronicle a life lived in determination.
Consumers can purchase “I Am the Daughter of God: My Route Into and Out of Mental Illness (And Other Writings)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am the Daughter of God: My Route Into and Out of Mental Illness (And Other Writings),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
