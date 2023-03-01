Luis Marrero’s Newly Released "Battle of The Gods" is a Compelling Blend of Fact and Fiction as a Battle of Good and Evil Unfolds
“Battle of The Gods,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Luis Marrero, is a creative and enjoyable reading experience that brings the very real dangers of the modern world to the forefront as a young man with considerable gifts sets out to fulfill a God-given purpose.
Davenport, FL, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Battle of The Gods”: a gripping tale of unexpected twists of fate. “Battle of The Gods” is the creation of published author Luis Marrero, a loving father of three sons who was born in the small town of Ciales, Puerto Rico, before relocating with his mother and brothers to New York and then to Pennsylvania.
Marrero shares, “Soon after the passing of his mother, Mada decides to relocate to some warmth from the sun down south. Shortly afterward, he meets Venus, a woman who completes him while also helps him hone in on his special gift from the Almighty Creator. A gift which he hid from everyone for many years of his life because he viewed it as a curse. A gift which he is just learning to channel into after many years of confusion.
As he begins to understand his blessing from the Heavenly Father, he realizes what his life’s purpose is. But it won’t be as simple as it sounds. As he realizes his calling and what God has planned for him, he turns to the Holy Bible to seek the answers to some hard questions pertaining to history.
Questions which question the existence of the first man, creation, and the very beginning of humanity. Questions which could ultimately lead to the entire world viewing Christianity and religion itself in a whole different aspect of life. This book will leave the reader in suspense wondering if the words which they read are true or could have some possible theory or explanation to the wicked and evil deeds committed by humanity throughout the years of evolution.
But his task won’t be easy as the enemy deceives and manipulates the masses in his attempt to battle against God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luis Marrero’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers race to see what could await Mada and Venus.
A recent review from Andrew Spencer states, “Jesus has now entered into the streets. A superb and suspenseful mixture of Christianity blended into today’s modern way of life’s living.”
Consumers can purchase “Battle of The Gods” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Battle of The Gods”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
