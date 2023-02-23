BluSky Supports More Than 100 Charities Nationwide with Over $775,000 in 2022

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., recorded its highest annual charitable giving in 2022 in conjunction with the newly established BluSky Foundation. BluSky and the BluSky Foundation collectively donated over $775,000 to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the nation, company officials reported today.