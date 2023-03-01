Nana Leta’s Newly Released "Andrew’s Visit To Heaven" is a Comforting Narrative That Helps Young Readers Navigate the Complex Emotions of Loss
“Andrew’s Visit To Heaven,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nana Leta, is a heartfelt and uplifting story of the afterlife that encourages young readers to celebrate the promise of being reunited with loved ones who have gone before.
San Bernardino, CA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Andrew’s Visit To Heaven”: a thoughtful resource for aiding young readers through the grief process. “Andrew’s Visit To Heaven” is the creation of published author Nana Leta, a dedicated grandmother with a lifelong passion for creative writing.
Nana Leta shares, “Andrew’s Visit to Heaven sets the stage to answer a child’s question about losing and missing their most important person. Andrew’s tale of sadness is transformed in a magical way, so special his sadness turns to joy. In this beautiful story with lovely images, Andrew experiences joy and understanding despite his young age. The experience does indeed last him an entire lifetime. This is a distinctly wonderful story for children and adults.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nana Leta’s new book features compelling illustrations crafted by Jean Roosenberg.
Nana Leta shares in hopes of bringing comfort during a challenging time in anyone’s life, but especially in the life of a child missing their most cherished person.
Consumers can purchase “Andrew’s Visit To Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Andrew’s Visit To Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nana Leta shares, “Andrew’s Visit to Heaven sets the stage to answer a child’s question about losing and missing their most important person. Andrew’s tale of sadness is transformed in a magical way, so special his sadness turns to joy. In this beautiful story with lovely images, Andrew experiences joy and understanding despite his young age. The experience does indeed last him an entire lifetime. This is a distinctly wonderful story for children and adults.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nana Leta’s new book features compelling illustrations crafted by Jean Roosenberg.
Nana Leta shares in hopes of bringing comfort during a challenging time in anyone’s life, but especially in the life of a child missing their most cherished person.
Consumers can purchase “Andrew’s Visit To Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Andrew’s Visit To Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories