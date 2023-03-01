Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "New Beginnings" is a Compelling Battle Against the Forces of Evil as a Young Girl’s Life Hangs in the Balance
“New Beginnings,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood, is an exciting fantasy tale that blends components of the Christian faith with action-packed bravery set against dangerous foes.
Utica, NY, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “New Beginnings”: an engaging fiction that will leave readers riveted. “New Beginnings” is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “Peter Merrane was content in his calling as a Pastor in his hometown parish in West Virginia where he and his wife were raising their young son. Although years had gone by since he left his former life behind him, his memories still remained of the battles he fought to protect God's people and the bonds he shared with those he trained to take his place. The only physical proof he kept of his previous calling was in a journal he hid in his office, never suspecting he would have use of it again until one night when a close family member and an unexpected friend from his past arrive at his home telling him of a mysterious disease with no known cause that was claiming the lives of young children. When he learns of a potential connection, he has between the parents of a young girl assumed to be the only key to unlocking the mystery, Peter knows he has no choice but to act. Armed with his faith and a lifetime of experience, Peter accepts his friend's request, and the two men race against time to discover the truth and protect the girl who has been gifted to see what others cannot.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book is the most recent engrossing installment to the author’s God's Everlasting Light series.
Vanderwood continues to deliver captivating storytelling skills that will delight new and established fans of her enjoyable series.
Consumers can purchase “New Beginnings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “New Beginnings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
