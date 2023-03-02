Trina Kayeum Shahbaz’s New Book, "The Faint Ringing of a Caravan Bell," Follows the Author as She Navigates Life in America While Transitioning Into Young Adulthood
Boulder, CO, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Trina Kayeum Shahbaz, who has always had a fascination for words and has taught English, French, and Farsi at several universities in the US and abroad, has completed her most recent book, The Faint Ringing of a Caravan Bell: An Afghan Daughter's Odyssey. This is a stirring coming-of-age story that weaves a love supreme father/daughter relationship with Trina’s East to West odyssey. She takes us along with her on the many paths in her journey which begins in Afghanistan and culminates in her high school experience at Emma Willard, a private boarding school in the US.
Her story is captivating because it is true and authentic. Interspersed throughout are resplendently translated poems from the greatest Farsi poets of yore whom her father quoted throughout her childhood years in hopes of instilling in her the moral strength, courage, and wisdom to face life’s challenges.
The book transports one to a time of innocence in Afghanistan. It's the intensity of feelings, ideas, the distinctive style and rhythm of ballads, poems, and religious texts that Trina skillfully weaves into a story that connects her journey through adolescence to the age-old knowledge of Afghan culture.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Faint Ringing of a Caravan Bell: An Afghan Daughter's Odyssey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
All proceeds from book sales will be donated to Foundation for the Educational Development of Afghans in Afghanistan (www.FEDAA.org) whose vision is that every Afghan be educated to thrive, inspire, and unite.
