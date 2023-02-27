Fragmented Fluorescence
Fragmented Fluorescence; March 18 – April 14, 2023; Opening: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM.
Los Angeles, CA, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Artplex Gallery presents Fragmented Fluorescence, a veritable feast for the senses, a celebration of the vibrant, dynamic, and joyous works of five contemporary artists who revel in the power of color and the transformative nature of mixed media.
From luminous hues that pulse and shimmer to spray paint gradients that flow and meld, these artists explore the boundless possibilities of expression, inviting viewers on a journey of pure artistic delight. Through the mediums of collage, mixed media, and bright fluorescent colors, these artists beckon us to embrace the full spectrum of emotions and revel in the good vibes that radiate from every inch of their dynamic, thought-provoking works.
Vibrant, textured, and abstract landscapes convey fleeting moments in English artist Lee Herring’s paintings. His energetic artworks are inspired by everyday moments and memories. In these moments, Herring captures ephemeral spaces in spontaneous, dream-like landscapes. Each of Herring’s paintings evolves through a spontaneous process, creating layers of impasto pastel hues using acrylic, markers, neon spray paint, and a glaze of varnish with pallet knives, trowels, and scrapers.
Italian painter Giuseppe Beddru has distinguished himself in contributing conceptual insight to the course of contemporary art by embracing the experimentation of non-traditional materials, such as thick superposed Plexiglas panels. Many of Beddru’s multi-media paintings include the visual motifs of classical Greek bas-relief sculpture flattened within the confines of Plexiglas. Athletes and female portraits in profile are reminiscent of coins and popular classical imagery.
Jonjo Elliott's work is reminiscent of Fauvism and his collections encourage a youthful candor. Plants thrive in environments bathed in color and pattern. His focus is on the crossover between abstraction and representation, and he is constantly exploring where painting can take him and the viewer as a means of expression.
Inspired by the artist of the Modern Art era, including Post-Impressionist Paul Cezanne, Tae Ho Kang visualizes the modern-day search for identity in an age where information and images permeate every aspect of life. His scenes are flattened, with everything pressed against the surface. At times multiple views of the same houses are visible, trees and bushes are only vaguely alluded to, and the color palette is sparse.
Fading backgrounds create depth and perspective in Romanian artist Alex Voinea’s abstract works. Voinea transmits vibrancy and motion through dripped and sweeping brushstrokes that include various saturated and fluorescent colors that bring movement and fluidity to his paintings. Moments of tension and sublime relief characterize paintings that evoke a thousandth of a second. These undulating strokes slither among one another and vibrate against geometric planes of color.
Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world's leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.
From luminous hues that pulse and shimmer to spray paint gradients that flow and meld, these artists explore the boundless possibilities of expression, inviting viewers on a journey of pure artistic delight. Through the mediums of collage, mixed media, and bright fluorescent colors, these artists beckon us to embrace the full spectrum of emotions and revel in the good vibes that radiate from every inch of their dynamic, thought-provoking works.
Vibrant, textured, and abstract landscapes convey fleeting moments in English artist Lee Herring’s paintings. His energetic artworks are inspired by everyday moments and memories. In these moments, Herring captures ephemeral spaces in spontaneous, dream-like landscapes. Each of Herring’s paintings evolves through a spontaneous process, creating layers of impasto pastel hues using acrylic, markers, neon spray paint, and a glaze of varnish with pallet knives, trowels, and scrapers.
Italian painter Giuseppe Beddru has distinguished himself in contributing conceptual insight to the course of contemporary art by embracing the experimentation of non-traditional materials, such as thick superposed Plexiglas panels. Many of Beddru’s multi-media paintings include the visual motifs of classical Greek bas-relief sculpture flattened within the confines of Plexiglas. Athletes and female portraits in profile are reminiscent of coins and popular classical imagery.
Jonjo Elliott's work is reminiscent of Fauvism and his collections encourage a youthful candor. Plants thrive in environments bathed in color and pattern. His focus is on the crossover between abstraction and representation, and he is constantly exploring where painting can take him and the viewer as a means of expression.
Inspired by the artist of the Modern Art era, including Post-Impressionist Paul Cezanne, Tae Ho Kang visualizes the modern-day search for identity in an age where information and images permeate every aspect of life. His scenes are flattened, with everything pressed against the surface. At times multiple views of the same houses are visible, trees and bushes are only vaguely alluded to, and the color palette is sparse.
Fading backgrounds create depth and perspective in Romanian artist Alex Voinea’s abstract works. Voinea transmits vibrancy and motion through dripped and sweeping brushstrokes that include various saturated and fluorescent colors that bring movement and fluidity to his paintings. Moments of tension and sublime relief characterize paintings that evoke a thousandth of a second. These undulating strokes slither among one another and vibrate against geometric planes of color.
Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world's leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.
Contact
Artplex GalleryContact
Claudia Deutsch
323-452-9628
www.artplexgallery.com/en/
Claudia Deutsch
323-452-9628
www.artplexgallery.com/en/
Categories