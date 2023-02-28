WestEd Study Finds Students Who Consistently Use Legends of Learning Score 23 Percentile Points Higher on Their State Tests
Baltimore, MD, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Legends of Learning, the leader in using game-based learning to teach K-12 children mathematics and science concepts, collaborated with WestEd on a study of over 14,000 students. The study showed that students who played Legends of Learning games twice a week scored 23 percentile points higher on their end-of-year state test compared to those who did not use the program. Furthermore, the more students played Legends of Learning, the higher they scored on their tests. The study provides further evidence of the positive impact that educational games can have on student learning and academic achievement.
Legends of Learning is the nation’s leading educational game-based learning platform for K-12 students. Utilizing over 2,000 instructional and assessment video games, students not only learn rigorous, curriculum-aligned content through play, they're engaged with their own progress as their subject mastery and love of learning increases. Research-backed, Legends of Learning has shown to improve learning outcomes across all learners, with outsized gains among struggling learners. Legends of Learning is used by nearly ten million teachers and students across the country.
Dr. Vadim Polikov, Co-Founder and CEO of Legends of Learning, said, "There is a mountain of research showing students learn more effectively through experience and play, and we are thrilled to add this large study to that scientific literature. It cannot be more clear: students who play Legends of Learning games get higher test scores, and those who play more frequently are the top performers. We look forward to conducting more rigorous academic studies as we continue our mission of revolutionizing learning through experience and play."
Dr. David McKinney, Research Scientist at WestEd stated: “WestEd performed a multilevel regression analysis to determine the association between using Legends of Learning as a part of regular science instruction and science achievement for fifth and eighth grade students in a large, diverse school district. The results indicated a significant positive and educationally meaningful difference in science achievement among students who used Legends as compared to their peers who did not.”
This study adds to the research basis behind Legends of Learning educational games. A 2017 study by Vanderbilt University showed that students who participated in a game-based learning (GBL) approach outperformed their control-group peers. Those who played standards-aligned games had improved test scores averaging 1.5 letter grades, were more engaged in learning and absorbed content in nearly half the time. Educators also noted that students in the GBL group wrote in “substantially longer” responses to open-ended questions.
Continuously monitoring and updating content to align to the changing needs of students and academic requirements, Legends of Learning is committed to providing a rigorous, challenging – yet fun and engaging – learning experience.
About Legends of Learning, Inc.
Legends of Learning is the nation’s leading educational game-based learning platform for K-12 students. Utilizing over 2,000 instructional and assessment video games, students not only learn rigorous, curriculum-aligned content through play, they're engaged with their own progress as their subject mastery and love of learning increases. Research-backed, Legends of Learning has shown to improve learning outcomes across all learners, with outsized gains among struggling learners. A 2022 Codie Award winner for Best Educational Game, Legends of Learning is used by nearly ten million teachers and students across the country. Learn more at legendsoflearning.com.
