Axiomtek’s EN 50155 18.5” Open Frame Railway Monitor for Passenger Information System – P718O
Axiomtek's P7180 is their newest open-frame monitor that supports various railway environments and is EN-50155 compliant.
City of Industry, CA, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek - a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products is pleased to introduce its P718O, an EN 50155 compliant 18.5-inch Full HD open frame monitor designed for Passenger Information Systems (PIS) for the railway. Featuring a sunlight-readable 500-nit high-brightness display and wide viewing angles, the P718O is viewable in high ambient light conditions. In addition, the durable monitor supports a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to +55°C a power input of 24V to 110V DC, making it suitable for various rail environments, such as trains, stations, tunnels, and platforms.
"Axiomtek’s P718O is designed for delivering multi-media information and entertaining content such as real-time route information, destination notifications, advertisements, captain announcements, etc. To serve the diverse needs of the rolling stock sector, this 18.5" railway passenger information system has an overall thickness of under 50 mm and comes with an open frame design, allowing customers to easily apply custom appearance and integrate with existing infrastructure,” said Violet Hsu, a product manager of Axiomtek. "Vibration resistance in accordance with EN 61373 Category 1, Class B and interference immunity in accordance with EN 50121-3-2 Table 1, helps the rugged P7180O work flawlessly on moving trains. Moreover, the open frame display offers on-screen display (OSD) controls on the top side of the monitor as well as I/O ports on the bottom side for easy maintenance and operation."
The user-friendly railway monitor provides multiple video inputs including VGA, DVI-D, and HDMI and flexible mounting options including VESA arm (100 x 100 mm) and wall mount. In addition, one RS-232 is available for remote control.
The P718O will be available in March 2023. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.
"Axiomtek’s P718O is designed for delivering multi-media information and entertaining content such as real-time route information, destination notifications, advertisements, captain announcements, etc. To serve the diverse needs of the rolling stock sector, this 18.5" railway passenger information system has an overall thickness of under 50 mm and comes with an open frame design, allowing customers to easily apply custom appearance and integrate with existing infrastructure,” said Violet Hsu, a product manager of Axiomtek. "Vibration resistance in accordance with EN 61373 Category 1, Class B and interference immunity in accordance with EN 50121-3-2 Table 1, helps the rugged P7180O work flawlessly on moving trains. Moreover, the open frame display offers on-screen display (OSD) controls on the top side of the monitor as well as I/O ports on the bottom side for easy maintenance and operation."
The user-friendly railway monitor provides multiple video inputs including VGA, DVI-D, and HDMI and flexible mounting options including VESA arm (100 x 100 mm) and wall mount. In addition, one RS-232 is available for remote control.
The P718O will be available in March 2023. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Contact
Axiomtek USAContact
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories