NYC’s Fiat Lux Pictures and Film Studios Announces New Feature Film
New York, NY, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fiat Lux Pictures and Film Studios, DBA Fiat Lux Studios, announces it has begun production on its independent feature film, Once A Week For Life.
The film centers around the story of a police Lieutenant who heads up the NYPD-FBI Joint Fugitive Task Force and a Trauma Nurse heading a downtown Hospital Emergency Room. Both lead characters are married to others, yet Fate intervenes. When they meet under stressful circumstances they find their soul mate.
The cast features lead actors George Zouvelos and Diana Durango, with the notable acting ensemble which includes John Kapelos, John Fiore (CODA), Al Sapienza, and Oksana Lada (The Sopranos), Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive, and The Munster’s), Dikran Tulaine (The Blacklist, and The Walking Dead), Bruce Busta Soscia, and former Howard Stern Comedian, Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling.
Once A Week For Life was written, produced, and directed by Cannes Short winner and Cannes World Film Festival Finalist George Zouvelos. The film completes Initial Photography March 2023, and is slated to open nationwide and abroad the Summer of 2023.
George Zouvelos is an award-winning SAG-AFTRA actor, screenwriter, director, and producer of independent television, short, and feature films. https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm7990437?s=34c34035-e4e3-e2be-e7f3-25193ec27a49&site_preference=normal pro.imdb.com/name/nm7990437
