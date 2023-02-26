QCT Synergizes for the Next Wave of Connectivity at MWC Barcelona 2023
Innovative solutions supporting 5G and AI enhance how our world works.
Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, is showcasing solutions for diverse verticals, use cases, and open 5G infrastructures under the theme “Synergizing the New Era of 5G x AI Connectivity” at MWC Barcelona 2023.
With the growing use cases for 5G and AI, we are seeing more immersive technologies that are leading the way to better connected homes, VR/AR, IoT, smart manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. In order to fulfill these numerous user scenarios and requirements, QCT has been focusing on its capabilities in the 5G, AI, and Cloud space as these will be the enabling technologies for entering into the next era of tech. QCT also works with its industry leading ecosystem of partners that includes Intel, HJUAV, Keysight, LILIN, SUTD, Techman Robot, Trend Micro and more.
At Booth 5E21 in Hall 5, QCT will be showcasing a wide range of solutions that run from the data center to the edge at MWC Barcelona 2023:
● 5G use cases connected to cameras, VR/AR goggles, robotic arm/dogs, AGV/AMR, drones, and more. QCT systems running applications across visual intelligence, mixed reality, and mobile device technologies with workload optimization will be on display to show off vertical integration across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and telecommunication sectors.
● QCT OmniPOD Enterprise 5G solution, an end-to-end private 5G network solution comprising a 5G core with a high-availability design, a 5G RAN with flexible system configurations, and a management system with visualized network management. The network system is 3GPP standard-compliant and Intel x86 processor-based that supports both single-site and multi-site deployment depending on user's scenarios.
● Upcoming QuantaEdge server systems supporting 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® vRAN Boost improves TCO for vRAN deployments. These specifically optimized models double the virtualized radio access network (vRAN) more efficiently and effectively to run 5G-ready networks, edge, and vRAN deployments that require real-time communication with reduced latency without increasing power consumption when compared to the previous generation to help meet sustainability goals.
● A newly developed cyber-assessment framework in collaboration with SUTD and Keysight Technologies that validates QCT’s Open RAN based OmniRAN solution and addresses new emerging attack vectors for better security.
● QCT POD, a best-fit building block, meeting business demands for various verticals as it simplifies the deployment journey as well as system management for customers. The advanced features that QCT POD newly released allow it to deliver a cloud-native scheduler and data tiering tools for enterprises, enabling customers to enhance the efficiency of data management.
● With future aims of building a better and greener connected future, QCT has developed a 42U QoolRack liquid cooling solution. This innovative design meets sustainability needs and implements cold plate modules, a coolant distribution unit (CDU), and rear door heat Exchanger (RDHx) to lower the temperature and power consumption of servers that run data-intensive workloads.
With the growing volumes of data and future requirements for transforming networks at the edge, QCT has been developing a series of products to improve efficiency and optimize workload performance in its QuantaEdge servers with Intel’s latest Xeon Scalable processors. To accelerate the adoption of 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® vRAN Boost, QCT and Intel are collaborating on a series of development kits that will enable software vendors and end users to take advantage of new features in these new processors to deliver the power savings and vRAN performance boost for RAN Distributed Unit (DU) in volume deployments.
“With our focus on the next wave of connectivity, QCT is creating innovative solutions for the modern data center,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Our expanding product portfolio paired with our ecosystem of partners, offers value to our mutual customers that are developing applications that require lower latency, stable connectivity, and sustainability. Furthermore, each solution can be fine-tuned to match new and upcoming 5G and AI use cases in a variety of markets.”
“Intel is continuing to work to enhance its leadership in various arenas with our latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost,“ said Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President in the Network and Edge Group and General Manager of the Wireless Access Division at Intel. “With partners, like QCT, we are demonstrating how customers can leverage our technology with the latest innovations to create reliable and secure environments for real world applications that meet the requirements of a number of different vertical markets.”
About QCT
Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its own global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.
