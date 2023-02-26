Systweak’s Private Browser Care App for Android Gets Fresh New Updates
The Android browser enables a private, anonymous & secure surfing experience.
Jaipur, India, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software has released fresh updates for its next-generation security app “Private Browser Care” for Android users. As the name entails, the app helps users keep their web browsing activities private & secure. It’s a helpful tool for anyone who values online privacy and wants to protect their personal information while surfing the web.
“We are pleased to announce the latest updates for Private Browser Care, which includes helpful features and improvements to enhance the user's browsing experience. We’ve added these functionalities in response to user feedback and our team has been working hard to ensure that Systweak’s Private Browser Care remains a reliable & effective choice for protecting their digital privacy & security,” added Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
Here’s a list of the latest features, enhancements & app updates added to Private Browser Care:
● Added app lock feature to prevent unauthorized access.
● Bookmark tab to remember your favorite and frequently visited websites.
● Ability to manage all the downloaded files in one place.
● Available in more than 9 languages, including English, Arabic, Dutch, French, etc.
● Improved compatibility with the latest Android OS versions.
● Enhanced the overall Webpage navigation experience.
● Minor bug fixes.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software, further added, “At Systweak, we’re committed to providing regular updates to all our software and apps to ensure that it provides the best possible experience to our users. We’ve included several critical security patches & convenient features, which is one example of our company’s commitment to innovation & excellence.”
Visit the official play store to learn more about Private Browser Care:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.privatebrowsercare
About the company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 24 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Systweak SoftwareContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
