AAEON’s New ZEUS-WHI0 is a Modular, Scalable Server System Built for Large Industrial Networks
Multiple graphic card support and a flexible, modular chassis makes the ZEUS-WHI0 a server juggernaut.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading manufacturer of industrial-grade server solutions, has announced the release of the ZEUS-WHI0 4U Rackmount Whitely Platform Server System.
The ZEUS-WHI0 is AAEON’s first system-level solution to utilize a 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor (formerly Ice Lake-SP). With up to 40 cores and 80 threads, this platform provides server-grade power while also benefitting from peripheral technologies such as Intel® Crypto Acceleration, Intel® VT-x, and Intel® AES-NI.
Equipped with seven PCIe slots with up to Gen 4 speed capability, the ZEUS-WHI0 is exceptionally expandable, making it capable of supporting up to four GPU cards for AI acceleration and enhanced graphics realization. Further to this, the ZEUS-WHI0 also supports eight 2.5” or 3.5” HDD via two 4-bay inputs for storage, alongside an additional M.2 2280 M-Key for PCIe x4.
The server system is compatible with three PSU options, which can be configured based on a user’s required workload and allows use to be more project-focused through modularity. As such, the ZEUS-WHI0 has a default Mini-Redundant 800W power supply, with the option of upgrading this to CRPS 1600W to ensure reliability when running particularly power-intensive applications. PS2 ATX is also available on a project-basis, offering a more power-efficient choice for users that want the tools to run a more cost-effective industrial server.
Similar to its three-tiered power supply, the ZEUS-WHI0 also offers a modular approach to its cooling system, which can be chosen based on project needs. With three internal fans as its default, the ZEUS-WHI0 also has the option of adding two rear fans, suitable for more stressful conditions. For applications that are particularly heat-intensive, such as those utilizing multiple expansion modules, the ZEUS-WHI0 also offers the project-based option of an outside fan module to allow for fast and efficient system cooling when its multiple PCIe expansion slots are occupied by add-ons such as graphics, NIC, and RAID cards.
AAEON believes that with its world-class, server-grade processor, diverse choice of power supply, and multifaceted cooling options, the ZEUS-WHI0 represents an elite, modular choice for large industrial network solutions.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
