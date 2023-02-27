Highland West Dental Care: Accessible & Affordable Dentistry for Austin Residents
A local dental clinic has expanded hours of operation to accommodate any schedule. Affordable, in-house dental plan enables un-insured patients to see the dentist with ease, without worrying about the cost.
Austin, TX, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A local Austin dental clinic has listened to the requests of the community and has recently expanded its hours of operation. Most traditional dental offices are only open Mondays - Thursdays, with very little evening and weekend availability. However, many working adults and full-time students have great difficulty visiting the dentist during these restrictive hours. Finally, a local dental clinic has listened to the wishes of the people and the Austin community.
Locally-owned and operated general dental practice, Highland West Dental Care, has recently announced expanded hours of operation. Highland West Dental Care will now be open till 8PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Highland West Dental Care will also be open on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month, from 9AM - 3PM. Monday-Thursday, Highland West Dental Care will open at 7AM.
Highland West Dental Care is located inside the Bank of America Building on Northland Dr (2222). The building is conveniently nestled between MoPac Hwy and Balcones Dr. It has a large, free and easily-accessible parking lot. Highland West Dental Care accepts most PPO dental insurances, and has its own in-house dental plan.
Un-insured patients will surely love the in-house, discount dental plan Highland West Dental Care provides. For less than $1/day, patients can have instant coverage for regular teeth cleanings, exams, x-rays, and preventive care. Large discounts on major treatment are also realized with the in-house plan.
The team at Highland West Dental Care, led by Dr. Yonatan Pevzner, truly cares about the oral health of the community. They are doing everything within their power to make exceptional oral health possible for the Austin community.
Online appointment booking is available and walk-ins are always welcome.
To learn more about Highland West Dental Care, please visit Google: https://goo.gl/maps/D5jxXdWYzHMAEDM76
