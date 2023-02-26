Air-Weigh to Exhibit at the 2023 Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida
Eugene, OR, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Truckload Carriers Association Annual Convention on March 4th through 7th in Orlando, Florida. The Annual Convention is the Truckload Carriers Association’s largest event, with a focus on making new connections, networking, educational content and collaboration for truckload professionals.
"I’m excited about the TCA Convention this year," said Steven Dwight, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Air-Weigh. "We have a lot to share and discuss with our current customers, and fleets considering on-board scales for the first time. I think fleets today are looking for more innovative ways to cut costs and improve productivity and we have solutions for just about any type of fleet, or budget."
Located at Booth #1031, Air-Weigh will be demonstrating the newest addition to the On-Board Scale Solutions line, QuickWeigh, and the industry favorite on-board scale system, LoadMaxx.
QuickWeigh is an economical, retail-packaged Bluetooth® enabled scale for air-ride suspensions that pairs with the new QuickWeigh app available on the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. Out of the box, QuickWeigh functions as a digital air gauge. After calibration using the app, QuickWeigh allows drivers to read weights instantly in the field with industry leading accuracy. The QuickWeigh kit is packaged with everything needed for standard installation.
Attendees to the convention will be able to interact with QuickWeigh scale, app, retail box, and hardware kit. An interactive display featuring our LoadMaxx system will be available for attendees to test. Their attending sales team will be able to assist with any questions.
For more information, please reach out to their team at 888-459-3444 or visit their website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Air-Weigh is an On-Board Scale manufacturer of innovative and technological weighing solutions for trucks, tractors, trailers, front-end loader refuse vehicles and more for mechanical and air suspensions. Based in Eugene, OR, Air-Weigh brands include LoadMaxx, LoadMaxx Plus, QuickLoad, QuickLoad Plus, QuickWeigh and BinMaxx. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
