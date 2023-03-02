TS Nichols’s New Book "The Valley Beyond: Danger Awaits" Follows a Teenager Who Must Accept Her Duties Following the Loss of Both Parents During the Reconquista in Spain
Middlesex, NJ, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author TS Nichols, who is retired and currently resides in New Jersey with his wife, Barbara, and enjoys spending time with his eight grandchildren, has completed his most recent book, “The Valley Beyond: Danger Awaits”: a gripping tale that follows a young teen who must navigate her new life and responsibilities following the passing of her parents.
Nichols writes, “This exciting book is the continuing saga of Lucía, an active teenager, whose curiosity and behavior tend to get her into trouble. At the age of thirteen, she inherits the Condado of Segoia from the presumed death of her father, Don Fernando, while on crusade. In addition, she inherits several titles and a vast amount of wealth from her mother, Lady Margaret, who dies while giving birth to Lucía. Her wealth is coveted by Don Raimundo Ortega Díaz, the Conde of Donato. He needs Lucía’s wealth to raise an army to take the throne of Castile and to plunder the vast riches that lie to the south in al-Andalus. He plots her demise in order to obtain her wealth.
“Set against the backdrop of the ongoing war against the Moors in late twelfth-century Spain, Lucía is trying to mature into her role as condesa. However, her life is not easy. How is she going to handle a possible battle with an order of warrior monks and, later, with the church itself? How does she handle an attempted rape? What happened to her dear friend, Isabella, who she loved as a sister? Even a journey to visit parts of her condado can be fraught with danger, especially from the troublesome Moors. As if life wasn’t difficult enough, Lucía has to combat a blizzard, along with her confidant and dear friend, Gabriella, on their way to Christmas in Palencia. What happened to Gabriella? Were they rescued, and if so, by whom? Questions asked and questions answered weave their way through this saga of an adventurous young teen.”
Published by Fulton Books, TS Nichols’s book is inspired by the author’s lifelong passion for medieval history and continues the author’s epic “The Valley Beyond” series. Spellbinding and full of suspense, Nichols takes readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Lucía in her quest to accept her newfound role is this fascinating coming-of-age historical fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Valley Beyond: Danger Awaits” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
