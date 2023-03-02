Obinna Ubani-Ebere’s New Book, "Self-Serving Public Leadership and Governance," Examines How Corruption and Failed Leadership Have Kept African Nations from Advancement
Stockbridge, GA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Obinna Ubani-Ebere, an anti-corruption consultant, certified internal control auditor, and the principal founder of Flashpoint Risk Management LLC, has completed his most recent book, “Self-Serving Public Leadership and Governance: The Paralysis of African Countries”: a thought-provoking analysis of how greed and corruption of public leaders has led to the inability for African nations to progress.
“Leadership matters in everything,” writes Ubani-Ebere. “Shared humanity is at risk of paralysis if the society lacks trustable, transparent, and accountable leadership for the well-being of the society. A nation is nothing but a perishable commodity if it lacks leadership foresight or vision and continually stands on a blind spot of political, social, and economic development. Government is an asset if it has utility or values that impact citizens positively and improve their well-being or livelihood. In contrast, the government is a total liability or lacks utility or values if its actions impede unity, progress, and development or undermine citizens’ well-being.
“Greed is the common denominator of public corruption. Moreover, corruption is a consequence of self-serving leadership and governance in African countries, demolishing hopes, aspirations, and ingenuity. Thus, public corruption in African countries is the great conspiracy against innocent and poor citizens by the politicians, elites, and religious aristocrats, causing obstacles to development.
“Consequently, there is a high possibility of political, economic, and social failures or marginalization of the poor when a nation’s political governance is besieged by sit-tight leadership syndrome, self-serving leaders, greedy mindsets, and corrupt leaders. Here are the two critical questions: Can African countries escape paralysis, meltdowns, or extreme poverty if the government is controlled by self-serving public leaders who focus on themselves while ignoring the challenges of the larger society? Can African countries survive the mediocrity of governance and frequent devastations due to the menace of religion, tribalism, and corruption in government, public leadership, and governance?”
Published by Fulton Books, Obinna Ubani-Ebere’s book explores what must be done in order to reshape African leadership to bring about progress and growth amongst nations currently suffering under self-serving governments.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Self-Serving Public Leadership and Governance: The Paralysis of African Countries" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
