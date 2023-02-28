Kingdom Storage Partners Reaches a Milestone of 4,000,000 Square Feet and 25,000 Units
Noblesville, IN, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kingdom Storage Partners just eclipsed the 25,000 unit and 4,000,000 square foot mark with the completion of its most recent ground up, new development, self-storage facility in Weeki Wachee, Florida.
This is another one of its unmanned, totally climate-controlled facilities, highlighting the new direction in 2023. It is due to be completed and open its doors in March of 2023.
This completely temperature controlled facility consists of 429 units and totals 54,000 square feet, across 4 acres. There will be a small office onsite for the rental kiosk and a state of the art security and access control systems.
“We have been eagerly anticipating the grand opening of our latest facility in Weeki Wachee, Florida,” said Scott Meyers, founder of Kingdom Storge Partners. “This facility provides the underserved market with the most desirable mix of drive-up, temperature controlled, storage where clients can rent, pay rent, and manage their experience, all from their smartphone.”
The Facility will be managed by Copper Safe Storage (www.CopperSafeStorage.com) with Kingdom Storage Partners as Asset Managers.
Scott Meyers Bio
Scott Meyers and his affiliated companies focus on the acquisition, development, and syndication of self-storage facilities nationwide. Since 2005, Scott has acquired, converted and developed over 4,000,000 square feet of storage, totaling over 25,000 units.
Scott Meyers and his affiliated companies remain active in the management of over 2,000,000 square feet of Self Storage and the strategic acquisition and disposition of assets under his ownership.
Scott is also the founder of SelfStorageInvesting.com, the nation’s leading provider of Self Storage educational courses, tools, live events and mentoring to help others launch their own self-storage business. His various companies have funded and built 26 houses in Ensenada, Mexico through their charitable arm, StorageMissions.com.
Source: Kingdom Storage Partners
