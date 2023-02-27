Celebrity Photographer Michael Lee Jr. of IcedUp Photography Celebrates 10+ Years in Business
Celebrity photographer Michael Lee Jr. Owner of IcedUp photography celebrates 10+ years of business.
Dallas, TX, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Lee Jr., owner of Icedup Photography, is celebrating 10+ years of success as a celebrity photographer. Over the years, he has worked with a variety of publications, featuring celebrities, models, influencers, and businesses.
Michael Lee has become a well-known name in the photography industry, and his work has been featured in some of the most prestigious publications in the world. He has also been credited with helping to launch the careers of many of today's top models and influencers.
Michael Lee is passionate about his work and is always looking for new ways to push the boundaries of photography. He is an inspiration to aspiring photographers and a leader in the industry.
Congratulations to Michael Lee on 10+ years of success.
Checkout Michael Lee's Portfolio at the links below
www.icedupphotography.com
www.instagram.com/icedupphotography
Michael Lee
817-919-2031
www.icedupphotography.com
Follow Michael Lee on instagram @IcedUpPhotography
Megan The Stallion
Here is a Photo shot by IcedUp Photography, of the Multi-Platinum recording artist Megan The Stallion.
Beauty Photography
Here is a beauty headshot captured by Celebrity Photographer Michael Lee Jr. owner of IcedUp Photography.
