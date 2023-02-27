Kingly T Delivers New Reggae Track "Pretty Lady"
Las Vegas, NV, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kingly T has always been captivated by the power of music to change and impact lives positively. As someone who appreciates the creative process that goes into writing and singing, he always puts his heart and soul into every performance. He draws inspiration from the reggae genre, and ever since he was young, he has always focused on making his passion his source of livelihood. Over the time he has been in the music industry, he has become renowned for his innovative and experimental style, which always leaves fans guessing and hungry for more of his music.
Kingly T’s sound is remarkably appealing to a wide range of listeners, and while we’re yet to see much more from him we can never go wrong by stating that his future in the music business is foreseeable great.
The track “Pretty Lady” was originally recorded on Kingly t’s 2010 sophomore album, “Rock It With Me” before he decided to record this new version that dropped and is already making waves steadily across streaming platforms.
This new single was released under the Las Vegas-based musical umbrella Mogul Music Entertainment and was distributed by "Vision and vitality Entertainment Group." An authentic reggae masterpiece that appreciates all the pretty ladies all over the world, there is that infectious energy and vibe that is transmitted to a listener once they press the play button and immerse themselves in the listening experience.
Full of vibrant energy and fully realized instrumentation that is supplemented by kingly T’s powerful vocals and those delicious female backing harmonies, "pretty Lady” is an anthem from head to toe.
Kingly T takes listeners on a refreshing soundscape as you get to relish the tasteful reggae tones and glorious vocals that are wrapped up attractively as a musical gift that is a joy to receive.
“Pretty Lady’ is now streaming on major platforms follow the attached link and add this mouth-watering masterpiece to your playlist
open.spotify.com/album/0k9u3KSo5zB5xnJ5lA5hyZ
Kingly T’s sound is remarkably appealing to a wide range of listeners, and while we’re yet to see much more from him we can never go wrong by stating that his future in the music business is foreseeable great.
The track “Pretty Lady” was originally recorded on Kingly t’s 2010 sophomore album, “Rock It With Me” before he decided to record this new version that dropped and is already making waves steadily across streaming platforms.
This new single was released under the Las Vegas-based musical umbrella Mogul Music Entertainment and was distributed by "Vision and vitality Entertainment Group." An authentic reggae masterpiece that appreciates all the pretty ladies all over the world, there is that infectious energy and vibe that is transmitted to a listener once they press the play button and immerse themselves in the listening experience.
Full of vibrant energy and fully realized instrumentation that is supplemented by kingly T’s powerful vocals and those delicious female backing harmonies, "pretty Lady” is an anthem from head to toe.
Kingly T takes listeners on a refreshing soundscape as you get to relish the tasteful reggae tones and glorious vocals that are wrapped up attractively as a musical gift that is a joy to receive.
“Pretty Lady’ is now streaming on major platforms follow the attached link and add this mouth-watering masterpiece to your playlist
open.spotify.com/album/0k9u3KSo5zB5xnJ5lA5hyZ
Contact
Kingly TContact
Titus Whittle
317-523-8705
kinglytmusic.com
Titus Whittle
317-523-8705
kinglytmusic.com
Categories