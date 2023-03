2023 ASUG Best Practices: xSuite Group Will Host Live Session

Framingham, MA, March 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- xSuite Group, a global leader in SAP-based Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows that specializes in streamlining Accounts Payable (AP) processes, today announced it will be hosting an educational session addressing company migration to S/4HANA and AP processes at the 2023 ASUG​ Best Practices Conference (March 7-9, 2023) in Glendale, Arizona.Conference attendees can visit xSuite at Booth #14 and meet Danny Schaarmann, President & CEO at xSuite North America Inc., who will host a live session entitled “Keeping the Core Clean: Intelligent Automation for SAP S/4HANA.”​ This session will discuss:● How to leverage RISE and the SAP BTP to reinvent your AP & P2P processes.● AP & P2P automation as an example on how to leverage your S/4HANA migration to reinvent your business processes.● Danny will compare two scenarios with the audience: a private cloud approach, e.g., RISE with SAP, and a public cloud approach utilizing the SAP Business Technology Platform.As a pioneer in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA) for SAP, xSuite will show how the AP department can serve as an in-house leader for showcasing the benefits of reinventing existing business processes while moving to S/4HANA.About the SummitASUG Best Practices: SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) 2023 is a two-day conference in Glendale, Arizona that provides SAP professionals with comprehensive insight into a successful SAP S/4HANA transition. Attendees will receive expert advice to build their own analytics strategy for the move, driving transformation with S/4HANA and the latest best practices. Those attending will have access to 24+ educational sessions, keynotes and panel discussions led by SAP leaders, industry experts and SAP customers.For more information regarding the conference and how to register, please visit the 2023 ASUG​ Best Practices website: asug.com.About xSuiteWith offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,200 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes. For more info, visit: xSuite.com.xSuite Contact:Danny SchaarmannPresident & CEO of xSuite North America Inc.617-800-0980danny.schaarmann@xsuite.comwww.xsuite.com