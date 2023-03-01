2023 ASUG Best Practices: xSuite Group Will Host Live Session
xSuite to Host Session Discussing How to Leverage RISE and the SAP BTP to Reinvent Your AP & P2P Processes.
Framingham, MA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- xSuite Group, a global leader in SAP-based Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows that specializes in streamlining Accounts Payable (AP) processes, today announced it will be hosting an educational session addressing company migration to S/4HANA and AP processes at the 2023 ASUG Best Practices Conference (March 7-9, 2023) in Glendale, Arizona.
Conference attendees can visit xSuite at Booth #14 and meet Danny Schaarmann, President & CEO at xSuite North America Inc., who will host a live session entitled “Keeping the Core Clean: Intelligent Automation for SAP S/4HANA.” This session will discuss:
● How to leverage RISE and the SAP BTP to reinvent your AP & P2P processes.
● AP & P2P automation as an example on how to leverage your S/4HANA migration to reinvent your business processes.
● Danny will compare two scenarios with the audience: a private cloud approach, e.g., RISE with SAP, and a public cloud approach utilizing the SAP Business Technology Platform.
As a pioneer in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA) for SAP, xSuite will show how the AP department can serve as an in-house leader for showcasing the benefits of reinventing existing business processes while moving to S/4HANA.
About the Summit
ASUG Best Practices: SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) 2023 is a two-day conference in Glendale, Arizona that provides SAP professionals with comprehensive insight into a successful SAP S/4HANA transition. Attendees will receive expert advice to build their own analytics strategy for the move, driving transformation with S/4HANA and the latest best practices. Those attending will have access to 24+ educational sessions, keynotes and panel discussions led by SAP leaders, industry experts and SAP customers.
For more information regarding the conference and how to register, please visit the 2023 ASUG Best Practices website: asug.com.
About xSuite
With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,200 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes. For more info, visit: xSuite.com.
xSuite Contact:
Danny Schaarmann
President & CEO of xSuite North America Inc.
617-800-0980
danny.schaarmann@xsuite.com
www.xsuite.com
