Author Holli Wrice’s New Book, "My Purpose is My Story," is an Autobiographical Account of the Author's Struggle with Grief and the Destructive Way She Coped with It
Recent release “My Purpose is My Story,” from Page Publishing author Holli Wrice, is a powerful story of the author's grief over losing her mother and the difficult times that followed. Gripped with sorrow and anger at injustice, Wrice becomes convinced by a friend to take drastic measures that change the course of her life forever.
Newport News, VA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Holli Wrice has completed her new book, “My Purpose is My Story”: an incredibly profound autobiographical tale that recounts the author’s struggle with losing her mother and how her life took an unintended twist after she was sentenced to prison and reconnected with an old acquaintance.
“I was overcome with anger and grief due to my mother’s untimely death. What was even more heart-wrenching was the amount of negligence that led up to it. I allowed so much pressure to build up inside me, not realizing I was a ticking time bomb,” writes Wrice. “Old friends began to resurface in my life. One in particular I hadn’t seen in years. She was the one who really admired the bond my mother and I shared. My friend tried very diligently to help me obtain justice for my mom, except, somewhere along the way, we lost focus on the matter at hand which was getting justice for Johnnie Mae Wrice. Instead of continuously seeking justice, we engaged in an injustice, which disrupted all semblance of a normal, productive life for me.”
Published by Page Publishing, Holli Wrice’s mesmerizing tale is a deep dive into the author’s mental state during the loss of her mother and how the choices she made led to her imprisonment. Deeply profound and impactful, Wrice leaves nothing out as she details every event that led up to her mother’s death and beyond, and how each incident in her life led her down a dangerous path.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "My Purpose is My Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
