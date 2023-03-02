Author Dennis Kinyon’s New Book, "Bible Foods for Healing," is a Fascinating Work That Discusses the Potential Health Benefits of Foods Mentioned in the Bible
Recent release “Bible Foods for Healing,” from Page Publishing author Dennis Kinyon, is a useful and informative work that highlights the possible impacts of consuming the various foods referenced in the Bible.
Clyde, TX, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Kinyon, who lives in Clyde, Texas, with his wife, Barbara, has completed his new book, “Bible Foods for Healing”: an interesting work that offers information about the different foods mentioned in the Bible.
Author Dennis Kinyon writes, “Flaxseeds contain up to 800 times more lignans than other food plants. Studies continue showing that observation of those who eat flaxseeds have shown a lower risk of breast cancer, particularly in postmenopausal women. Cancer Care Ontario Canada studied more than 6,300 women and investigated the association between intake of flaxseed—the richest source of dietary lignans—and breast cancer risk. Their tests show that those who eat flaxseeds are 21 percent less likely to develop breast cancer. Verana also points out that men should benefit from eating flaxseeds. A small study on fifteen men who consumed over 30 grams of flaxseeds a day while following a low-fat diet showed a lower risk of prostate cancer. Flaxseeds also appeared to have a significant potential to prevent colon cancer as well as skin cancer. Nevertheless, all the evidence so far points right to flaxseeds as a potentially valuable food in the fight against various cancers.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis Kinyon’s eye-opening guide offers many examples of how foods with roots in the Bible can offer remarkable health benefits.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Bible Foods for Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
