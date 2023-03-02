Author Brandon Greenway’s New Book, "The Next Adventure of Foot, Footfoot, and Footfootfoot," Follows a Family of Rabbits Who Find a Trunk Full of Secrets from Their Past
Recent release “The Next Adventure of Foot, Footfoot, and Footfootfoot,” from Page Publishing author Brandon Greenway, is a riveting tale that follows three rabbit brothers and their sister as they make a startling discovery about their family's past. Desperate to know more, the four of them seek out an old family friend, who will help them on their quest to find out about who they are.
Cedartown, GA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Greenway has completed his new book, “The Next Adventure of Foot, Footfoot, and Footfootfoot”: a stirring adventure that follows three brother rabbits and their new sister as they set off on an unforgettable journey to understand the secrets surrounding their family’s past. This is his second book of a trilogy following his first book “The Adventure of Foot, Footfoot, and Footfootfoot.”
“This is a story about three brothers that have come of age as they begin their next adventure with their new family member, a sister,” writes Greenway. “They will soon learn nothing is the way it seems. Their whole lives, the stories they were told and memories they have will turn into a reality they would never have imagined. With the help of an old family friend, they will be pushed to their limits in this adventure to uncover the secrets of their family and who they really are, so they can become who they are supposed to be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandon Greenway’s engaging tale will leave readers of all ages spellbound as they follow along on the bunnies’ quest to know more about their father, and a mysterious trunk they discover in their attic. Full of suspense and excitement, young readers are sure to want to revisit Greenway’s tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Next Adventure of Foot, Footfoot, and Footfootfoot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
