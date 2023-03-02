Author Brandon Greenway’s New Book, "The Next Adventure of Foot, Footfoot, and Footfootfoot," Follows a Family of Rabbits Who Find a Trunk Full of Secrets from Their Past

Recent release “The Next Adventure of Foot, Footfoot, and Footfootfoot,” from Page Publishing author Brandon Greenway, is a riveting tale that follows three rabbit brothers and their sister as they make a startling discovery about their family's past. Desperate to know more, the four of them seek out an old family friend, who will help them on their quest to find out about who they are.