Carol Capper’s New Book, "Are there alternative ways to have more with less? Surviving and Thriving," is an Enlightening Guide to Embracing Minimalism in Today’s World
Recent release “Are there alternative ways to have more with less? Surviving and Thriving,” from Page Publishing author Carol Capper, is a helpful tool in today’s tough economic state. With the price of essentials skyrocketing, Capper shows readers how to cut back without sacrificing quality of living.
Pekin, IL, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carol Capper, an author who has decades of experience living with minimalism and thrift, has completed her new book, “Are there alternative ways to have more with less? Surviving and Thriving”: illuminating and life-changing fresh perspective on how to flourish in times of recession.
“Here’s how to simplify your life and achieve more with the power of less,” says author Carol Capper. “Have you ever felt as though your life was filled with excess and unneeded items? Perhaps you have, or maybe you don’t know yet how much these feelings are truly affecting you—would you like to change that? Regardless of your situation, minimalism and simplicity and thrift may be the answer you’ve been looking for.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carol Capper’s informative tale sings the praises of living simply. Not only does this mean being more financially conscious, but also focusing purposefully on relationships, habits, actions, and other aspects of life. Combining her years of personal experience with useful activities, frugal recipes, and organized checklists, Capper provides readers with the tools to prosper in a state of simplicity.
The idea of a minimalist lifestyle can seem very attractive in tough economic times such as now, but it can also be enriching to one’s mental state. Author Carol Capper describes ways to minimize spending as well as stress. By identifying what truly matters in one’s personal life and relationships with others, readers can cut out unnecessary clutter in their mind and improve their total wellbeing.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Are there alternative ways to have more with less? Surviving and Thriving” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
