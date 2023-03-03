Author Jack Payton’s New Book, "Billy Balloon," is a Charming Tale of a Balloon Named Billy Who is Born in a Great Big Factory to be a Part of the Annual Big Balloon Race

Recent release “Billy Balloon,” from Page Publishing author Jack Payton, follows a bright red balloon named Billy who is thrilled to take part in his first ever Big Balloon Race held in town. Despite his early lead, Billy soon runs into trouble when a storm rolls in, bringing his chances of winning, or even finishing the race, into doubt.