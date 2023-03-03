Author Jack Payton’s New Book, "Billy Balloon," is a Charming Tale of a Balloon Named Billy Who is Born in a Great Big Factory to be a Part of the Annual Big Balloon Race
Recent release “Billy Balloon,” from Page Publishing author Jack Payton, follows a bright red balloon named Billy who is thrilled to take part in his first ever Big Balloon Race held in town. Despite his early lead, Billy soon runs into trouble when a storm rolls in, bringing his chances of winning, or even finishing the race, into doubt.
New York, NY, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jack Payton, a loving husband and father of two wonderful children, has completed his new book, “Billy Balloon”: a delightful tale of an adventurous balloon who takes part in the annual Big Balloon Race in town, and is determined to win.
“Billy Balloon was born in a little balloon factory on a little hill, with hundreds of his brothers and sisters and friends,” writes Payton. “His adventure begins with the start of the Big Balloon Race. The winner is determined by how far each balloon carries its pen pal note. Come find out what happens.”
This unique book series invites readers to submit their ideas for other books through www.billyballoonadventures.com. When selected the reader with the winning story will co-author the next book. Payton wanted to share the adventure of creating a book with other families.
Published by Page Publishing, Jack Payton’s adorable tale began as a writing exercise in fourth grade for the author and stayed with him all throughout his life. Now able to share his story with readers from all over, Payton hopes “Billy Balloon” will inspire young readers to become adventurous with joy and intent or, as the author states, “adoshable.” With vibrant artwork to help bring Billy’s exciting race to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit this colorful adventure to experience the excitement and delight over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Billy Balloon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
