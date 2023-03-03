Author Mary Rodenburg’s New Book, "Shards," is a Poignant Tale of One Family's Journey Across Three Generations as They Endure the Varying Peaks and Valleys of Life

Recent release “Shards,” from Page Publishing author Mary Rodenburg, is an enthralling story that follows a single family over the course of three generations and how their lives are impacted by the changing times and various struggles along the way. Weaving three generations into one beautiful tale, Rodenburg leads readers on a powerful journey through love, heartache, loss, survival, and hope.