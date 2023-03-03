Author Mary Rodenburg’s New Book, "Shards," is a Poignant Tale of One Family's Journey Across Three Generations as They Endure the Varying Peaks and Valleys of Life
Recent release “Shards,” from Page Publishing author Mary Rodenburg, is an enthralling story that follows a single family over the course of three generations and how their lives are impacted by the changing times and various struggles along the way. Weaving three generations into one beautiful tale, Rodenburg leads readers on a powerful journey through love, heartache, loss, survival, and hope.
Grand Rapids, MI, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Rodenburg, who grew up in the countryside of Kent County, Michigan, and worked in medical clinics and hospitals around the area of Grand Rapids and was a French horn player in the 126th U.S. Army Band for twenty years, has completed her new book, “Shards”: a fascinating tale that follows one family over the course of three generations, exploring their struggles and triumphs as their lives unfold.
“This is a story that spans three generations,” writes Rodenburg. “It begins with Sherry, who has a child out of wedlock. She runs away to have the child alone, but the father of the baby finds her and eventually marries her. Sherry’s baby, Leora, grows up in a happy family atmosphere and enjoys attending school. She gets involved in a lovers’ triangle in high school, and it carries on for over twenty years, throughout high school and her marriage to Jim, the love of his life, with whom she has two beautiful daughters. As hard as she tries to wrest herself from Brad, her lover, it is impossible. This is also a story of cancer, multiple sclerosis, death, grief, and the strength to carry on, survive, and actually make a new life without the deceased loved ones.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Rodenburg’s captivating story will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Rodenburg crafts an intricate and character-driven tale. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, readers will discover a family brimming with hope and perseverance, and how their love and support of each other helps to carry them through some of life’s most difficult moments.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Shards” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
