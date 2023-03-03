Author Ted Delgrosso’s New Book, "Ted's Tales," is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Short Stories That Examines Various Circumstances in Life and the Human Condition
Recent release “Ted's Tales,” from Page Publishing author Ted Delgrosso, is a stunning assortment of short stories that follows a variety of characters dealing with some of life's most impossible and intriguing situations. Each tale is expertly crafted to help bring to light a new insight into life and what one might do to achieve their goals despite the odds against them.
Belleville, NJ, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ted Delgrosso, who served a four-year tour in the United States Navy as a hull technician and earned a bachelor’s degree at Montclair State University, has completed his new book, “Ted's Tales”: a gripping and fascinating assortment of stories that delve into a host of situations and characters that reveal how one decision can alter the course of one’s life forever.
“Welcome to ‘Ted’s Tales,’” writes Delgrosso. “In this book, you will find a mixture of short stories. Whether you have only a few minutes or a few hours, there is something here for you. I invite you to join me for stories of adventure to witness a bodyguard who is tired of her profession and seeks a way out, two hikers make a discovery that challenges their friendship, a recluse adopts a strange new pet that he found in the woods near his home, an ancient prophecy about to come true, a unique ceremony held on a Navy ship at sea, a meeting of members of an ancient race as they face a new threat, an eventful day at the beach, an early encounter with lifelong implications, a person’s efforts to deal with an unexpected companion, and many other tales that will bring you to extraordinary characters, places, and circumstances.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ted Delgrosso’s stirring tales will connect with readers of all backgrounds as they explore the myriad of situations crafted by the author. Full of loss, heartache, and ultimately hope, Delgrosso delivers an impactful series of stories that will stay with readers long after their conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Ted's Tales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
