Author John H. Denenberg’s New Book, "Through Seventeen Borders," is an Enthralling Thrill Ride of Two Friends Who Set Off on Vacation & Get More Than They Bargained for
Recent release “Through Seventeen Borders,” from Page Publishing author John H. Denenberg, follows two young men who set off to travel Europe and the Middle East to find adventure and break free from their everyday lives. But once abroad, their innocent vacation turns to crime as they threw caution to the wind and attempt to smuggle drugs over seventeen different borders.
New York, NY, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John H. Denenberg, a Canadian author and storyteller who enjoys spending time with his family and friends, has completed his new book, “Through Seventeen Borders”: a captivating story that follows two young men whose journey through Europe and the Middle East quickly turns to drug smuggling.
“In the spring of ’69, three young boys in their early twenties take off in their cars from their home in Montreal and head to Berkeley, California,” writes Denenberg. “After months of living in the heart of the hippie scene and the peace-and-love movement, two of the boys, Jack and Joe, decide to travel to the Middle East and Europe.
“While visiting the Old City of Jerusalem in Israel, they make some naive and reckless decisions that could have ruined their lives forever. They purchased a kilo of hashish, on a whim, with no thought to the horrible consequences if they were caught.
“This story details all the trials and tribulations of smuggling the hashish through seventeen borders, hence the name of the book. It is just amazing how they do it!”
Published by Page Publishing, John H. Denenberg’s riveting tale will take readers on an epic adventure full of suspense and high stakes as Jack and Joe attempt to pull off the unthinkable. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, “Through Seventeen Borders” will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Through Seventeen Borders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
