Author John H. Denenberg’s New Book, "Through Seventeen Borders," is an Enthralling Thrill Ride of Two Friends Who Set Off on Vacation & Get More Than They Bargained for

Recent release “Through Seventeen Borders,” from Page Publishing author John H. Denenberg, follows two young men who set off to travel Europe and the Middle East to find adventure and break free from their everyday lives. But once abroad, their innocent vacation turns to crime as they threw caution to the wind and attempt to smuggle drugs over seventeen different borders.