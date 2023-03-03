Author Sherridean Abddeen’s New Book, "Bergilinda’s Journey ‘The Study of Eco,’" is a Riveting Science Fiction Novel That Views Earth Through a New Perspective
Recent release “Bergilinda’s Journey ‘The Study of Eco,’” from Page Publishing author Sherridean Abddeen, is a fictional story about a group of planetary researchers who travel back four hundred years in time to Eco, “Earth,” to study the planet.
Front Royal, VA, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sherridean Abddeen, who is from the West Indies, has completed her new book, “Bergilinda’s Journey ‘The Study of Eco’”: a gripping and potent science fiction novel that introduces Bergilinda, who travels with her two friends Gigi and Nelly, and only one woman makes it back home. One woman succumbed to the pain of love. Berg was troubled by the rules that bound her from helping the people of Eco as she watched its trouble and turmoil and was unable to tell the people of Eco because Arcadians are not allowed to tell less developed planets what happens in their future. All the things Berg was seeing and experiencing on Eco already happened, but she fell in love with a man and felt the pain and loss on this journey.
Author Sherridean Abddeen grew up in Nassau, Bahamas. She started writing poetry and country music as a teenager in the Bahamas at the age of eighteen. After high school, she moved to the United States and went to school in Miami. On the first day of college, she met her college sweetheart. They later married and had two children.
Her passion for poetry and songwriting and scriptwriting led her to tap into her soul and find the words to express her feelings about the world around her and the world she lives in. She authored her first book called “A Talent Discovered Poetry Around and Within” over thirty years ago and won the Silver Poet Award in 1989.
She grew up in the Bahamas near the ocean, where she gathered most of her inspiration to write. She remembered the days growing up in the Bahamas when she would sit by the dock on Bay Street and write her heart away.
Sherridean eventually became a citizen and decided to take a different path after a few years of leaving college to start a family. Although she had a passion for writing, she also had a passion for being a beacon of hope and has chosen to become a law enforcement officer. She went back to college and earned a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and worked as a chief in LEO.
She continued writing and documenting her time and journey through poetry and mentoring others to reach inside and use words to make a difference.
Sherridean writes, “Eco was going through great turmoil as it was battling with its demons and self-destructive behaviors. Life on Eco during this time was like poetic justice as Eco figured out that they were not at the top of the food chain, and the scale could be easily tilted to fit any bully narrative, but the Eco men learned to be humble in the face of exaggerated dangers from the eyes in the skies. They banded together to fight a great evil and won for a short time. There were several wars being fought on Eco and a pandemic that almost wiped out the inhabitants on the plane. The people of Eco had no idea who they were or where they came from. Eco was a baby planet, but it had a secret, and only a few powerful people on Eco knew the secrets of Eco and its existence. It was rumored that a company called the Criminal Insane Agency knew of earth’s secret, but even they found themselves still searching for the truth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherridean Abddeen’s fascinating tale is personal for the author, as the first of a set in a series of three that documents a young girl on her journey as a gifted soul through love, life, and loss.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Bergilinda’s Journey ‘The Study of Eco’” at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
