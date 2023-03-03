Author Laura Hoover Cole’s New Book, "New Adventures," Follows One Family as Life's Challenges Present Them with the Opportunity to Become Closer and Grow Their Love

Recent release “New Adventures,” from Page Publishing author Laura Hoover Cole, is the captivating sequel to the author's previous title "As Her Journey Goes," continuing the relationship of the wealthy widow Dani, and Cal, who have recently united their families as one. As Cal's business grows, certain struggles will test them both, giving them a chance to grow their families closer together.