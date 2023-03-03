Author Laura Hoover Cole’s New Book, "New Adventures," Follows One Family as Life's Challenges Present Them with the Opportunity to Become Closer and Grow Their Love
Recent release “New Adventures,” from Page Publishing author Laura Hoover Cole, is the captivating sequel to the author's previous title "As Her Journey Goes," continuing the relationship of the wealthy widow Dani, and Cal, who have recently united their families as one. As Cal's business grows, certain struggles will test them both, giving them a chance to grow their families closer together.
New York, NY, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Laura Hoover Cole, a loving mother and grandmother with a passion for storytelling who returned to Pennsylvania where she currently resides with her new husband, has completed her new book, “New Adventures”: a riveting tale of a blended family who learn to navigate their new lives together while working towards expanding the family business.
“‘New Adventures’ picks up where ‘As Her Journey Goes’ leaves off. It starts off with Fitzgerald and Associates Construction all getting ready for a British Holiday in London, England, where the second office was started,” writes Cole. “From there, the trial goes through its process, which introduces this book’s wedding and yet another engagement.
“Throughout this book, the main characters are getting closer to each other, and their family starts growing. Can horrible experiences help love grow even deeper? Find out in ‘New Adventures.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Laura Hoover Cole’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on Dani and Cal’s story of deepening their family’s bonds while working to overcome any obstacle life presents. Expertly paced and character-driven, Cole’s heartfelt story is sure to delight and remain with readers long after its conclusion, leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “New Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
