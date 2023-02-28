NORCK Launched a New Digital Platform for High Quality 3D Printing
NORCK, a leading digital manufacturing company, has recently announced that it has started to provide reliable and efficient 3D printing services to various industries. With its commitment to quality and innovation, NORCK has set itself apart from its competitors by providing a range of 3D printing technologies, including plastic and metal printing, post-processing techniques, and a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence system.
Mannheim, Germany, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NORCK, as one of the leading digital manufacturing company, has recently launched a new digital platform to provide reliable and efficient 3D printing services. It offers a range of 3D printing technologies to meet various industry needs, including plastic and metal 3D printing, post-processing techniques, and highly skilled engineers to ensure quality results with a quick turnaround time.
For plastic 3D printing, NORCK provides fused deposition modeling (FDM), HP Multi Jet Fusion, selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA), and Polyjet. These technologies produce strong, detailed parts with fine surface finishes and can be used in the production of complex geometries, rapid prototyping, or low-volume production. For metal 3D printing, NORCK offers Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) and vapor smoothing for a smooth and uniform surface finish.
Whether it is high-volume production projects or rapid prototyping needs, NORCK can manage it with results that exceed expectations. NORCK is a leading digital manufacturing company that offers a wide range of 3D printing services to meet the needs of various industries. They are committed to innovation and quality.
The 3D printing industry is a rapidly growing sector that has revolutionized how products are designed and manufactured. Also known as additive manufacturing, 3D printing technology allows for the creation of physical objects from digital designs by building up layers of material. This process offers significant advantages over traditional manufacturing methods, including increased design flexibility, cost savings, and the ability to produce complex geometries and customized products (www.norck.com/collections/3d-printing-services).
With its vast capacity, engineering and design services, and artificial intelligence-augmented systems, NORCK stands apart from the competition in the 3D printing industry.
NORCK serves various industries, including defense, aerospace, robotics, energy, electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer products. NORCK's engineers are augmented by a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence system, which gathers and uses thousands of data points for better design and manufacturability. The company is also innovative, developing highly innovative manufacturing tools and software applications such as RapidCAD, a highly intuitive and innovative web-based CAD application (www.norck.com/collections/metal-3d-printing-services).
Working with NORCK reduces supply chain risks, as the company has its own production capacity and premium access to hundreds of sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, and 3D printing partners across Europe and the U.S. NORCK is also green-driven, encouraging its partners to be carbon neutral and giving priority to carbon neutral-compliant suppliers.
Moreover, NORCK offers not only 3D printing services but also top-notch sheet metal fabrication and CNC machining services. With its vast experience in metalworking, NORCK has become a sought-after partner for custom metal part manufacturing.
Lastly, NORCK's commitment to innovation, engineering, and design services and its artificial intelligence-augmented systems make it a leading digital manufacturing company in the 3D printing sector. Whether you need top-notch sheet metal fabrication, high-end 3D printing, or custom metal parts precisely manufactured, NORCK is here to help (https://www.norck.com/collections/plastic-3d-printing-service).
NORCK is a leading digital manufacturing company that provides reliable and efficient 3D printing services to various industries. With its commitment to quality and innovation, NORCK has set itself apart from its competitors by providing a range of 3D printing technologies, including plastic and metal printing, post-processing techniques, and a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence system. The company's focus on quality and innovation has helped it to provide better results than its competitors, reducing supply chain risks and making it a sought-after partner for its customers. The 3D printing industry, in general, is rapidly growing and revolutionizing the way products are designed and manufactured.
Quality and innovation are two critical factors for the success and growth of the industry and are what drive the development of new materials, techniques, and equipment, leading to increased efficiencies, lower costs, and better outcomes. With NORCK's commitment to these two key factors, it will continue to play a significant role in transforming the 3D printing industry (www.norck.com/collections/fused-deposition-modeling-fdm).
For plastic 3D printing, NORCK provides fused deposition modeling (FDM), HP Multi Jet Fusion, selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA), and Polyjet. These technologies produce strong, detailed parts with fine surface finishes and can be used in the production of complex geometries, rapid prototyping, or low-volume production. For metal 3D printing, NORCK offers Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) and vapor smoothing for a smooth and uniform surface finish.
Whether it is high-volume production projects or rapid prototyping needs, NORCK can manage it with results that exceed expectations. NORCK is a leading digital manufacturing company that offers a wide range of 3D printing services to meet the needs of various industries. They are committed to innovation and quality.
The 3D printing industry is a rapidly growing sector that has revolutionized how products are designed and manufactured. Also known as additive manufacturing, 3D printing technology allows for the creation of physical objects from digital designs by building up layers of material. This process offers significant advantages over traditional manufacturing methods, including increased design flexibility, cost savings, and the ability to produce complex geometries and customized products (www.norck.com/collections/3d-printing-services).
With its vast capacity, engineering and design services, and artificial intelligence-augmented systems, NORCK stands apart from the competition in the 3D printing industry.
NORCK serves various industries, including defense, aerospace, robotics, energy, electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer products. NORCK's engineers are augmented by a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence system, which gathers and uses thousands of data points for better design and manufacturability. The company is also innovative, developing highly innovative manufacturing tools and software applications such as RapidCAD, a highly intuitive and innovative web-based CAD application (www.norck.com/collections/metal-3d-printing-services).
Working with NORCK reduces supply chain risks, as the company has its own production capacity and premium access to hundreds of sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, and 3D printing partners across Europe and the U.S. NORCK is also green-driven, encouraging its partners to be carbon neutral and giving priority to carbon neutral-compliant suppliers.
Moreover, NORCK offers not only 3D printing services but also top-notch sheet metal fabrication and CNC machining services. With its vast experience in metalworking, NORCK has become a sought-after partner for custom metal part manufacturing.
Lastly, NORCK's commitment to innovation, engineering, and design services and its artificial intelligence-augmented systems make it a leading digital manufacturing company in the 3D printing sector. Whether you need top-notch sheet metal fabrication, high-end 3D printing, or custom metal parts precisely manufactured, NORCK is here to help (https://www.norck.com/collections/plastic-3d-printing-service).
NORCK is a leading digital manufacturing company that provides reliable and efficient 3D printing services to various industries. With its commitment to quality and innovation, NORCK has set itself apart from its competitors by providing a range of 3D printing technologies, including plastic and metal printing, post-processing techniques, and a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence system. The company's focus on quality and innovation has helped it to provide better results than its competitors, reducing supply chain risks and making it a sought-after partner for its customers. The 3D printing industry, in general, is rapidly growing and revolutionizing the way products are designed and manufactured.
Quality and innovation are two critical factors for the success and growth of the industry and are what drive the development of new materials, techniques, and equipment, leading to increased efficiencies, lower costs, and better outcomes. With NORCK's commitment to these two key factors, it will continue to play a significant role in transforming the 3D printing industry (www.norck.com/collections/fused-deposition-modeling-fdm).
Contact
NORCK Inc.Contact
Frank Guney
+49 1522 315 95 12
https://www.norck.com
Frank Guney
+49 1522 315 95 12
https://www.norck.com
Categories