Scottsdale Philharmonic Presents Tremendous Performance of Beethoven's 9th Symphony Under Maestro Dmitry Polyakov's Baton
Scottsdale, AZ, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Our sold-out Feb. 19 concert, featuring Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, under Maestro Dmitry Polyakov’s baton, was a tremendous success,” says Joy Partridge, Executive Director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “With his leadership, our orchestra united with a full choir and four talented soloists to create an amazing and exciting experience for our audience. From the podium, Maestro Polyakov created musical magic! It was one of the best concerts in our symphony history and we owe a special thanks to our Maestro. For those of us in the audience, it was an unforgettable musical experience and resulted in an enthusiastic standing ovation, with three curtain calls.
“We are so lucky and privileged to have Maestro Polyakov as our full-time principal conductor and he is helping us build a first-class symphony orchestra as we continue to perform unforgettable concerts,” says Partridge. “With his musical gifts and talent, we can see how our symphony has improved immeasurably since he joined us last year.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic’s next concert on Sunday, March 19, 4-6 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second St., will be conducted by world-class principal conductor, Maestro Polyakov. The March 19 concert will feature Grieg’s Piano Concerto performed by soloist Vitaly Serebriakov, and also featuring works from Dvorak, Schubert, and Suppe.
Pianist Serebriakov is an Artist-in-Residence with the Scottsdale Philharmonic who has performed across the world in such venues as Carnegie and Steinway Halls in New York City. Mr. Serebriakov is a prize winner in numerous international piano competitions, and was on the faculty at the ASU School of Music and ASU Community School of Music.
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic becoming a major symphony in Arizona is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “We are in the process of expanding our executive board and welcome anyone who might want to join us in sharing our new vision of a first-class symphony in Scottsdale. We also welcome anyone who would like to be part of our Scottsdale Philharmonic Advocacy Alliance, whose members are passionate about classical music.” For more information, contact Joy@scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
The symphony is also looking forward to an expanded 2023-24 concert schedule at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, with eight concerts including an Independence Day concert, and two holiday concerts.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization that receives a vast majority of its support from individual donors and appreciates any and all donations. Concerts are free through our live-streaming program, which can be accessed through the website, scottsdalephilharmonic.com, during the performance.
Ticket donations of $15 are available for upcoming concerts online at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic or to make a donation, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480.951-6077.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
