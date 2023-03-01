PingTag, the Lost and Found QR Code Platform, Launches a Marketing Platform for Custom Promotional Products for Brands and Businesses
PingTag, a QR code platform for lost-and-found items, now offers customizable promotional products and SWAG for brands and businesses. These products include keychains, stickers, and luggage tags, and can be customized with the company's logo and design. This unique branding opportunity allows companies to increase brand exposure and customer loyalty while also helping customers recover their lost items.
Los Angeles, CA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PingTag, the lost-and-found QR code platform, has announced today the launch of custom promotional products for brands and businesses. The new offering allows companies to customize PingTag's QR code products and their corresponding service pages with their own logo and design, providing a unique marketing opportunity for businesses while also helping their customers recover their lost belongings.
PingTag QR code products can be attached to any item, such as keys, luggage, water bottles, or electronics, and when scanned with a smartphone, the QR code will direct the finder to custom-branded landing page to contact the owner and return the lost item.
With the introduction of custom promotional products, PingTag aims to offer businesses a new and effective way to promote their brand while also providing a useful service to their customers. By placing their logo on PingTag's products, companies can increase brand exposure and customer loyalty, while also providing a practical solution to an everyday problem.
The most unique benefit of PingTag’s promotional product is brand integration throughout the physical product and the digital service that comes standard with every product: when someone scans a custom product to activate it, or to return a lost item to its owner, the page that opens is also customized with the business’s logo and brand identity.
PingTag's custom promotional products are available in a variety of options, including keychains, stickers, and luggage tags. Each product is made with high-quality materials and features a durable QR code that can withstand wear and tear.
"We wanted to make sure that our custom promotional products were not only effective for branding purposes, but also practical for everyday use," says Amir Khella, PingTag’s founder and CEO. "We believe that by providing high-quality products, we can help businesses create a lasting impression on their customers."
PingTag’s custom QR codes and products are available for suppliers, distributors, businesses and brands.
For more information, or to order samples, please visit PingTag’s promotional products website at https://mypingtag.com/promotional_products
About PingTag: PingTag is a lost-and-found QR code platform that helps people locate their lost or misplaced items. The company's products can be attached to any item, such as keys, luggage, or electronics, and when scanned with a smartphone, the QR code will direct the finder to a website with the ability to contact the owner to return the lost item. With the introduction of custom promotional products, PingTag aims to provide businesses with a unique branding opportunity while also helping customers recover their valuable items.
