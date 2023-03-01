PingTag, the Lost and Found QR Code Platform, Launches a Marketing Platform for Custom Promotional Products for Brands and Businesses

PingTag, a QR code platform for lost-and-found items, now offers customizable promotional products and SWAG for brands and businesses. These products include keychains, stickers, and luggage tags, and can be customized with the company's logo and design. This unique branding opportunity allows companies to increase brand exposure and customer loyalty while also helping customers recover their lost items.