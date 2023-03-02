Author Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis’s New Book, "Innocence to Entrepreneur," Reveals How the Author Survived Life's Challenges by Relying on Her Father's Teachings on Faith
Recent release “Innocence to Entrepreneur,” from Covenant Books author Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis, is a moving autobiographical account of how the author came to find success despite the hardships she experienced in life. Readers will come to know how the author's faith and important lessons taught to her by her father helped to carry Pope-Lewis through her darkest times to find a new lease on life.
Pinetops, NC, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis, who graduated from Barton College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and owned two accounting firms before retiring, has completed her new book, “Innocence to Entrepreneur”: a stirring memoir that details how the author’s upbringing helped to prepare her for the struggles that lay ahead.
“Most humble people go through life not expecting to be placed on center stage,” writes Pope-Lewis. “Yet my daddy was a big star in my life—my influencer and inspiration. He taught me more than he ever realized. This book shares my adolescent innocence raised in a junkyard and spiritually nurtured in the family church—Church of God. I discuss the challenges of readjusting my life as a single mother and finding the spiritual stamina to become a successful entrepreneur.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis’s new book chronicles the struggles faced by the author and how she drew upon her faith in the Lord and all her father had taught her while growing up to ultimately find success. “Innocence to Entrepreneur” is a powerful testament to the power of trusting God for guidance, and the benefits the author received from growing up in a Christian household.
Readers can purchase “Innocence to Entrepreneur” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Most humble people go through life not expecting to be placed on center stage,” writes Pope-Lewis. “Yet my daddy was a big star in my life—my influencer and inspiration. He taught me more than he ever realized. This book shares my adolescent innocence raised in a junkyard and spiritually nurtured in the family church—Church of God. I discuss the challenges of readjusting my life as a single mother and finding the spiritual stamina to become a successful entrepreneur.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis’s new book chronicles the struggles faced by the author and how she drew upon her faith in the Lord and all her father had taught her while growing up to ultimately find success. “Innocence to Entrepreneur” is a powerful testament to the power of trusting God for guidance, and the benefits the author received from growing up in a Christian household.
Readers can purchase “Innocence to Entrepreneur” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories