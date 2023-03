Author Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis’s New Book, "Innocence to Entrepreneur," Reveals How the Author Survived Life's Challenges by Relying on Her Father's Teachings on Faith

Pinetops, NC, March 02, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis, who graduated from Barton College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and owned two accounting firms before retiring, has completed her new book, “Innocence to Entrepreneur”: a stirring memoir that details how the author’s upbringing helped to prepare her for the struggles that lay ahead.“Most humble people go through life not expecting to be placed on center stage,” writes Pope-Lewis. “Yet my daddy was a big star in my life—my influencer and inspiration. He taught me more than he ever realized. This book shares my adolescent innocence raised in a junkyard and spiritually nurtured in the family church—Church of God. I discuss the challenges of readjusting my life as a single mother and finding the spiritual stamina to become a successful entrepreneur.”Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, ​​Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis’s new book chronicles the struggles faced by the author and how she drew upon her faith in the Lord and all her father had taught her while growing up to ultimately find success. “Innocence to Entrepreneur” is a powerful testament to the power of trusting God for guidance, and the benefits the author received from growing up in a Christian household.Readers can purchase “Innocence to Entrepreneur” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.