Author Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis’s New Book, "Innocence to Entrepreneur," Reveals How the Author Survived Life's Challenges by Relying on Her Father's Teachings on Faith

Recent release “Innocence to Entrepreneur,” from Covenant Books author Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis, is a moving autobiographical account of how the author came to find success despite the hardships she experienced in life. Readers will come to know how the author's faith and important lessons taught to her by her father helped to carry Pope-Lewis through her darkest times to find a new lease on life.