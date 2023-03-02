Author Cassandra Taylor’s New Book, "Why I Serve," Highlights the Powerful and Impactful Stories of Women Veterans of the United States Military
Recent release “Why I Serve,” from Covenant Books author Cassandra Taylor, is a powerful introduction to sixty-eight of America’s most brave and beautiful women and their stories about why they serve.
Joliet, IL, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cassandra Taylor, a twenty-eight-year Army veteran born and raised in Maywood, Illinois, has completed her new book, “Why I Serve”: an impactful collection of stories in which female veterans share the reasons behind their selfless service in the United States Military.
Author Cassandra Taylor attended Proviso East High School for her first two years then relocated to Fort Madison, Iowa, where she graduated from Fort Madison High School. After graduation, she enrolled at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and majored in liberal arts. She would later transfer to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, to continue her studies in liberal arts.
In 2007, she received a bachelor’s degree of Science in Technical Management at DeVry University in Addison, Illinois. And in 2008, she earned her master’s degree in human resource management at Keller Graduate School of Management in Schaumburg, Illinois. She went back to school in 2019 to complete her MBA with a concentration in healthcare management.
Ms. Taylor is the founder and CEO of Top Flight Defense Inc., a nonprofit organization created by women veterans for all women, established in January 2020. Their mission it to promote the overall health and wellness of women veterans and women in their community across the United States by providing a variety of focused education and resources coordinated by women veterans. Her current employer is Rush University Medical Center in Chicago where she is an ambulatory analyst. She was a contestant in the Ms. Veteran America 2016 and 2017 competitions and made it to the top twenty-five contestants in both years. The mission of Ms. Veteran America was and still is to bring awareness to the number of homeless female veterans in the United States on any given day, as well as raise funds to educate and house them and their children.
As a singer, she has performed at numerous sporting and military events such as Chicago Sky WNBA, Professional Bull Riders, Chicago Wolves and Chicago Bandits, Mission Barbeque, and Monster Truck Jam. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Schaumburg Hoffman Estates Alumnae Chapter. And on the board of directors for Operation Support Our Troops-America. Her hobbies are exercising, singing, dancing, and spending time with her family.
Ms. Taylor discusses her work, stating, “This book is a collaboration of stories of the brave women veterans that joined the military. Not everyone received the emotional support of their family when they were told of their decision to join. But their determination didn’t stop them from doing what their hearts led them to do. No particular branch of service is greater than the other, but the stories in why each woman chose their branch is an amazing story to read.”
She continues, “I believe our stories will touch your heart and make you proud
that we did what some either wouldn’t or couldn’t do. We are all conquerors in our own way! For too long our voices have not been heard and no one wanted to talk about the things that women accomplished while serving. But this book will tell you about the women that served and why they decided to serve. Through creative storytelling, these stories will take you on an emotional ride; our intent is to share with you our one desire! And that desire is to serve our country.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cassandra Taylor’s new book invites readers to laugh, cry, cheer, or get angry alongside these women as they share what their service has meant to them.
Readers can purchase “Why I Serve” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
