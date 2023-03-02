Author Jimmy Campagna’s New Book, "The Cross and the Centurion," is a Thrilling Account of the Aftermath of the Crucifixion of Jesus Based on Biblical Facts
Recent release “The Cross and the Centurion,” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Campagna, is based on facts as revealed in the Holy Bible and the imagined life-changing impact of the crucifixion of Jesus on Quantus, Marcus and his wife Maria.
Eastpoint, FL, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Campagna, author of “From Darkness to Light” and “Once upon a Dream,” has completed his new book, “The Cross and the Centurion”: a mesmerizing novel that takes readers to Jerusalem two thousand years ago when a young Centurion in the Roman Empire named Marcus Plavus was ordered to command a squad of legionnaires to crucify a Jewish man named Jesus. Tribune Quantus was a friend of Jesus and Marcus’ commanding officer.
Author Jimmy Campagna was encouraged by family and friends to start writing stories following the death of his wife, Kay, after sixty years of marriage. A football legend from Rochester, New York, Jimmy moved south on a full athletic scholarship to play football at the University of Georgia—where he set several records during his time on the field and still holds a record for the longest punt return TD of one hundred yards against Vanderbilt and a ninety-six-yard kickoff return against Auburn in 1952.
Jimmy met his wife while they were both students at UGA and fell in love with the south. Jimmy joined the U.S. Air Force as a first lieutenant/navigator and worked for over thirty years as an urban planner and industrial developer in Atlanta, Georgia, with the US Department of Commerce. After retiring, Jimmy moved to St. George Island, Florida. He has three sons, and daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Jimmy writes, “Marcus Plavus had just finished polishing his leather boots for the third time. He bent down and slipped his feet into the boots, laced them with rawhide laces, and tied them just below his knees. Next, he stepped into a pleated skirt, made of heavy wool cloth, with the length to his knees. He tied it around his waist with an ornamental ribbon. He slipped on an embroidered sleeveless tunic reaching to mid-thigh, then put a sash over his shoulder as a symbol of his rank, a Centurion second class, commanding one hundred troops of the Roman army. He tied a four-inch-wide leather belt around his waist and hooked a two-foot sword to it. He tied five wrist cuffs and a pair of gloves to the belt, fastened a sheath, and slid a foot-long stiletto knife with a tapered blade, pointed at the tip into the sheath. Maria, his wife of six months, stood in the opening between their two-room apartment. Marcus asked, ‘How do I look?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Campagna’s new book enthralls readers as they discover how the narrative unfolds.
Readers can purchase “The Cross and the Centurion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
