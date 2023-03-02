Author Jimmy Campagna’s New Book, "The Cross and the Centurion," is a Thrilling Account of the Aftermath of the Crucifixion of Jesus Based on Biblical Facts

Recent release “The Cross and the Centurion,” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Campagna, is based on facts as revealed in the Holy Bible and the imagined life-changing impact of the crucifixion of Jesus on Quantus, Marcus and his wife Maria.