Author Gregory Kincaide’s New Book, "LGBTQ and Same Sex Marriage: A Biblical Perspective," Discusses How God Views the LGBTQ Lifestyle Through the Authors of His Bible
Recent release “LGBTQ and Same Sex Marriage: A Biblical Perspective,” from Covenant Books author Gregory Kincaide, explores different topics surrounding the LGBTQ community and how they are referenced by the Bible.
Jackson, MS, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Kincaide has completed his new book, “LGBTQ and Same Sex Marriage: A Biblical Perspective”: an overview of Scripture passages that outline the Bible’s views on the LGBTQ community.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gregory Kincaide’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to bring readers closer to Christ and seek out the Lord to truly repent for one’s sins. Through his writings, Kincaide aims to enlighten readers to help them understand exactly what God’s Holy Word says on such topics as homosexuality and same-sex marriage.
Readers can purchase “LGBTQ and Same Sex Marriage: A Biblical Perspective” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
