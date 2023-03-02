Christi Brooks’ Book, "Where’s Jimmy," is the Story of a Cat Who Runs Away Seeking Fun & Adventure with New Furry Friends Outside That do Not Carry Any Electronic Devices
Recent release “Where’s Jimmy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christi Brooks, is the story of a young cat who runs away from his family to be with new furry friends that do not have electronic devices.
New York, NY, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christi Brooks has completed her new book, “Where’s Jimmy”: a small story starring Jimmy, a young cat who loves to play, but his family does not pay enough attention to him since they are always on their phones and computers. As he watches the other animals outside having fun together, he starts to get the idea that it would be more fun to be outside in the wilderness with new furry friends.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christi Brooks’ stirring tale follows Jimmy as he decides to run away from home and have fun with all of the other animals and wildlife, but in doing so, his family starts to worry greatly, and starts looking for him wondering if he will ever come back home.
Readers who wish to experience touching work can purchase “Where’s Jimmy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
