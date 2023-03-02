Author Nickole Williams’s New Book, "Were," Centers Around Keilia, a Young Woman Whose Summer Goes Completely Off the Rails, Requiring Her to Adapt in Order to Survive

Recent release “Were,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nickole Williams, is a riveting tale following a young woman's summer that begins as a dream but swiftly becomes a nightmare. Despite her initial excitement to spend the summer with her aunt, Keilia finds shocking revelations and a new stranger whose first impression hides the unexpected truth within.