Author Nickole Williams’s New Book, "Were," Centers Around Keilia, a Young Woman Whose Summer Goes Completely Off the Rails, Requiring Her to Adapt in Order to Survive
Recent release “Were,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nickole Williams, is a riveting tale following a young woman's summer that begins as a dream but swiftly becomes a nightmare. Despite her initial excitement to spend the summer with her aunt, Keilia finds shocking revelations and a new stranger whose first impression hides the unexpected truth within.
Edison, NJ, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nickole Williams, a proud mother of two who holds a lifelong passion for reading and writing stories, has completed her new book, “Were”: a gripping and mesmerizing story that explores the lengths to which one is willing to go in order to survive a summer of difficult truths and hardships.
“This was not the summer that Keilia had planned,” writes Williams. “She wanted nothing more than to spend time with her aunt, to catch up on the time she had missed with her. She would work with her and learn from the greatest scientist she had ever known. What she found, instead of the peaceful summer she had envisioned, was a nightmare that she couldn’t wake up from! A world of hard truths is revealed when she comes face-to-face with the person she thought she knew. Among the mist of the nightmare comes a man that seemed to walk right out of a romance novel; he was like no other. A god among man, one who brought her to life only later to turn into the unexpected. What started out as a great time turns into what nightmares are made from. Not knowing if she will make it out alive, she embraces what lies ahead and dives in!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nickole Williams’s thrilling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on Keilia’s nightmarish summer vacation. Full of suspense and shocking revelations, readers will find themselves captivated by this character-driven tale right up until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Were” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
