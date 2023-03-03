Author Dr. Bonnie Gilbertson’s New Book, "One Woman’s Journey," is the Story of a Woman’s Thrilling Adventures in the Philippine Islands
Recent release “One Woman’s Journey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Bonnie Gilbertson, is the adventure of one military wife as she leads her family and friends through danger.
Boise, ID, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Bonnie Gilbertson, a retired clinical psychologist, loving wife, and mother, has completed her new book, “One Woman’s Journey”: a gripping story set in the Philippine Islands, a fascinating place for adventure as one woman finds, when a relaxing trip turns into one of fear and danger as terror strikes twice and her daughter is wrapped up in enigmatic problems, leaving her and her family bewildered and suspicious.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Bonnie Gilbertson’s enthralling tale watches as this military wife does what needs to be done, leading not just her family but her indigenous friends on the island through paths of danger and peril, wrought with life-threatening events, to ensure that her people come out on the other side of this event safely.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “One Woman’s Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
