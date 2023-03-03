Joseph R. Mullen’s New Book, "The Quill Conspiracy," is an Exhilarating Science Fiction Novel About Earth in the Aftermath of a War That Left the Solar System in Shambles
Recent release “The Quill Conspiracy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph R. Mullen, is a captivating read following Karl Cregg, a retired military man who fears the war against Quill isn’t truly over. The Earth Force claims that the planet and its forts are safe, but the threat of invaders from outer space still looms over, literally and figuratively.
Hallstead, PA, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph R. Mullen, a retiree who is pursuing his lifelong dream of being an author, has completed his new book, “The Quill Conspiracy”: a gripping and dynamic story about the effects of galactic warfare.
“The war came,” writes author Joseph R. Mullen. “The war that nobody wanted. The war that everyone knew was coming. The war that nobody did anything to try to prevent. The war that would change everything. It came. It was merciless. It was devastating. It was far-reaching. It killed hundreds of thousands. It injured millions. It was still raging on. No one knew where they came from. No one knew what they wanted. No one remembered how the name Quill came about, whether it was from the media or the military, but it was the name given to the invaders.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph R. Mullen’s thrilling tale takes place after a horrific war threatened the entire solar system. The mysterious enemy, Quill, attacked viciously, but Earth fought back valiantly and regained the space out to Jupiter. A few forts were built in Earth’s space territory to protect itself. Saturn and beyond still remained in enemy hands. No one truly knew what happened on the other side, though nightmarish rumors ran rampant.
The Earth Force claimed that the Quill had gone home and were no longer a threat, but retired military man Karl Cregg had an eerie feeling that wasn’t the truth. He sought out a life of seclusion in fear that Earth Force would call him back to arms. Earth Force was pulling back men and equipment from the front lines and had no way of locating Karl… for now. Will he be able to escape the menacing grip of galaxy-wide war?
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “The Quill Conspiracy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
