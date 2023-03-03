Joseph R. Mullen’s New Book, "The Quill Conspiracy," is an Exhilarating Science Fiction Novel About Earth in the Aftermath of a War That Left the Solar System in Shambles

Recent release “The Quill Conspiracy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph R. Mullen, is a captivating read following Karl Cregg, a retired military man who fears the war against Quill isn’t truly over. The Earth Force claims that the planet and its forts are safe, but the threat of invaders from outer space still looms over, literally and figuratively.