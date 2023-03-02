Deb Wyatt’s New Book, "Yes We Can: Story of Bernice and Redmon," is a Delightful Story of a Brave Bulldog Who Sets Off to Help Her Friend in Her Time of Need
Eaton Rapids, MI, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Deb Wyatt, a retired corrections shift supervisor for the State of Michigan and a grandmother of sixteen, has completed her most recent book, “Yes We Can: Story of Bernice and Redmon”: a charming tale of courage and the willingness to help others no matter how scary a situation might be.
“Yes We Can: Story of Bernice and Redmon” centers around Bernice, a bulldog, who is best friends with Redmon, a reindeer. Despite having little in common, the two are inseparable, and all play together no matter what. On Christmas day, Redmon tells Bernice a terrifying monster has stolen her toy, and together with the rest of the forest animals, Bernice sets off to confront this potential danger to help her friend.
Published by Fulton Books, Deb Wyatt’s book is inspired by her grandchildren, and is sure to leave readers of all ages spellbound as they follow along on Bernice’s quest to retrieve her friend’s toy from whatever monster might be lurking in the forest. With vibrant artwork to help bring her story to life, “Yes We Can: Story of Bernice and Redmon” is an enthralling tale that young readers will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Yes We Can: Story of Bernice and Redmon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
