Siena Charlene Kidd Gambee’s New Book, "The Book Wherein the Princess Saved the Prince," is a Delightful and Unique Twist on a Classic Fairy Tale Trope
New York, NY, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Siena Charlene Kidd Gambee, an 8th grader whose writing journey began when she was gifted a typewriter at age ten, has completed her most recent book, “The Book Wherein the Princess Saved the Prince”: an enchanting and fun story for young readers about inner strength and female empowerment.
“You have probably heard the heroic tale of Hercules, the sweet story of Cinderella, and many more tales,” writes Gambee. “But I’m sure you have never heard of ‘The Book Wherein the Princess Saved the Prince’ before, have you? Well, let me tell you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Siena Charlene Kidd Gambee’s book begins as the Queen’s son, Quint, is lost in the woods. But this is no ordinary forest; it's a fantastical realm filled with centaurs, shapeshifters, and dragons. Without the heir to the throne, the kingdom is vulnerable to the vices of the townsfolk and mythical beasts.
The formidable task of rescuing the prince falls in the hands of the young princess, Claudia. Along with her small companion, Leo, Claudia has a lot to learn about herself and her kingdom. Will she find the courage within herself to find the prince and conquer evil? “The Book Wherein the Princess Saved the Prince” proves that you don’t have to be a Prince Charming to save the day.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “The Book Wherein the Princess Saved the Prince” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
